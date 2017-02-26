A treat from Boom Boom Afridi to his fans

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A treat from Boom Boom Afridi to his fans

Peshawar’s match winning hero hailed by skipper Sammy and Quetta captain Sarfraz

Image Credit: Courtesy: PSL
Shahid Afridi celebrates his triumph in usual style receiving the applause of the fans
Gulf News
 

Dubai. It was a treat for all the ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi fans at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday night. Afridi, through a determined unbeaten 45, carried Peshawar Zalmi to an exciting two-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League.

After hitting two consecutive boundaries in the last over of the innings from Mohammad Mahmudullah, Afridi held his bat up to receive the standing ovation from the crowd. Some of the fans were seeing wiping away tears of joy and sorrow as their hero had announced his retirement from international cricket. A few kept waving the placard ‘Afridi we will miss you’ as their hero was hugged by all his teammates who came rushing to the ground to congratulate him.

Peshawar skipper Darren Sammy hailed Afridi’s knock saying: “Afridi held his nerve and played an unbelievable innings. It is something we have not done too often.”

Quetta skipper Sarfraz Ahmad, who addresses Afridi as bhai (brother), said: “When Afridi bhai bats like this nothing can be done. All credit to the knock he played.”

Sammy is happy that his team is playing entertaining cricket. “We just keep providing that sort of entertainment. Credit to the guys for the way they went out and bowled. (Mohammad) Asghar bowled really well and we put them on the back foot right away. Our bowling has been carrying us through the tournament. Hopefully, we save our best for the knockout matches. It takes only a few good minutes and few good balls to turn it around. We got to keep believing in ourselves.”

It was Asghar who won the man of the match award for his three wicket spell and a run out that restricted Quetta to 128 runs in 20 overs. He attributed his success to his skipper Sammy. “Sammy gives me a lot of confidence. He always tells me that I am a match winner. The wicket was spinning and I was bowling to my strengths. The Kookaburra ball spins a lot more, thanks to the pronounced seam.”

Sarfraz admitted that his team’s defeat to Islamabad and Quetta are wake up calls. “Two wake up calls from two matches. We need to perform better in the play off. We will correct our mistakes,” said Sarfraz who is hopeful of his team’s comeback.

“The way our bowlers fought was gladdening and it was a good match overall. In both matches, we were in a good position. We have been making a few mistakes and will try to cut down on the errors. Both our bowling and batting have been good, it’s just the small mistakes that have been affecting us,” said Sarfraz.

 

Brief scores:

Peshawar Zalmi bt Quetta Gladiators by two wickets. Quetta Gladiators 128 in 20 overs (Kevin Pietersen 41, Rilee Rossouw 38, Hasan Ali 2 for 22, Mohammad Asghar 3 for 33, Wahab Riaz 2 for 17) Peshawar Zalmi 130 for 8 in 19.2 overs (Kamran Akmal 26, Mohammad Hafeez 22, Shahid Afridi 45n.o, Mohammad Mahmudullah 3 for 31, Tymal Mills 3 for 21) Man of the match: Mohammad Asghar

More from Aus vs Ind

tags from this story

Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGNKevin Pietersen
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGNShahid Afridi
Mohammad Hafeez
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Hafeez

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPSL

tags

Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Hafeez
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aus vs Ind

India frugal with praise for Pune star O’Keefe

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 27, 2017


Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat