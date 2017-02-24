Mobile
New spot-fixing arrest by British police

Officers take third suspect into custody as part of probe into spot-fixing of cricket matches

  • Nasir JamshedImage Credit: AP file
  • Sharjeel Khan, left, and Khalid Latif Image Credit: Supplied
 

London: British police announced Thursday a third suspect had been arrested in connection with their investigation into international cricket spot-fixing.

A statement issued by the National Crime Agency said officers had arrested a British man in his thirties this morning in the Sheffield area (in northern England) as as part of its investigation into the spot-fixing of cricket matches.

He was later bailed pending further inquiries.

Two men, also in their 30s, were arrested by NCA officers on February 13 and were bailed until April.

Earlier this month, amid a corruption probe involving players in the Pakistan Super League, the NCA said they were “working closely” with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units.

Saturday saw Pakistani cricket officials charge Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for spot-fixing in a corruption probe that threatens to undermine the PSL.

The pair, suspended after being accused of meeting a suspicious person linked to an international betting syndicate, could face up to a life ban from international and domestic cricket under Pakistan Cricket Board corruption rules.

Another former player Nasir Jamshed was also provisionally suspended over allegedly influencing the two players. Jamshed was reportedly arrested in London last week but was granted bail until April.

Both Sharjeel and Latif have denied any involvement in the alleged corruption.

The PSL, a five-team tournament, is largely being played in the UAE because of security concerns although Lahore is the scheduled venue for next month’s final.

