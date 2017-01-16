Williamson fires great Kiwi turnaround

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Williamson fires great Kiwi turnaround

Captain’s 15th Test century sinks Bangladesh in ‘second innings’ match

Image Credit: AFP
New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson pulls one en route to his unbeaten century during day five of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Wellington: Kane Williamson scored his 15th century as New Zealand staged a remarkable fightback to win the first Test against Bangladesh by seven wickets in the final session in Wellington on Monday.

He described it has “a second-innings match” where Bangladesh’s first innings 595 and New Zealand’s 539 in reply were in effect removed from the equation when the pressure went on.

On a dramatic final day, the Bangladesh second innings ended on 160-9 with captain and prolific scorer Mushfiqur Rahim rushed to hospital after being felled by a bouncer.

He was later given the all-clear by doctors but took no further part in the game as Williamson and Ross Taylor launched a batting onslaught reach their 217-run target with time to spare in the final session.

Williamson, who ended on 104 not out off 90 balls, said he knew New Zealand had a chance when they managed to get their first innings within 56 runs of Bangladesh.

“From then on it became a second innings match ... when you go into the last innings of a Test anything can happen,” he said, admitting to some tense moments when New Zealand were 39 for two with Tom Latham departing for 16 and Jeet Raval for 13.

“Coming into last two sessions and either team could win it. That’s what Test cricket is about.

“When you’re two for 30, 200 can be quite a long way away in the last innings.”

Williamson defended the use of the bouncer as a legitimate weapon to pressure Bangladesh in their second innings but admitted Mushfiqur’s injury did not help the tourists.

“That certainly didn’t help Bangladesh’s cause. It was a great (159) first innings and it was very unfortunate he was out with the injury.”

There were no complaints from Bangladesh about the outcome however, with Tamim Iqbal, who took over the captaincy, saying they only had themselves to blame.

“In the second innings we could have batted well. (We were) unlucky in the sense regarding injury, yes, but we could have batted well,” he said with the 595 never considered a match-winning innings.

“We always believed this Test match is not over yet and there will be one session or period of 20-25 overs for both the teams where whoever does well in that small session might win the Test match.

“That’s what New Zealand did better than us and that’s why they are in winning position today.”

Williamson and Ross Taylor (60) batted raced along at more than six runs an over in their 163-run third wicket partnership to seal victory.

Williamson brought up his century — levelling the scores with a sweep off Mehedi Hasan to the boundary — before ending the game with a single off the next ball.

Bangladesh had been in command for nearly four days, until their second innings lasted fewer than 58 overs to end at 160 for nine.

First innings hero Shakib Al Hasan, whose 217 is a record high score for a Bangladesh batsman, lasted only five balls before going for nought.

It was a disappointing sequel to their imposing first innings of 595 for eight declared, presenting them with the unwanted record of the highest score in the first innings to lose a Test.

The previous mark was set more than 120 years ago, when Australia scored 586 against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1894.

 

Scorecard

Bangladesh (1st innings) 595-8 declared

New Zealand (1st inns) 539

Bangladesh 2nd inns (overnight 66-1)

Tamim Iqbal b Santner 25

Imrul Kayes not out 36

Mominul Haque c de Grandhomme b Wagner 23

Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 5

Mehedi Hasan run out (Santner) 1

Shakib Al Hasan c Williamson b Santner 0

Sabbir Rahman c Watling b Boult 50

Mushfiqur Rahim retired hurt 13

Taskin Ahmed b Boult 5

Kamrul Islam c de Grandhomme b Southee 1

Subashis Roy b Boult 0

Extras (nb 1) 1

Total (nine wickets, 57.5 overs) 160

Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Tamim), 2-63 (Mahmudullah), 3-66 (Mehedi), 4-66 (Shakib), 5-96 (Mominul), 6-137 (Taskin), 7-148 (Kamrul), 8-152 (Sabbir), 9-160 (Subashis)

Bowling: Boult 13.5-3-53-3, Southee 13-5-34-1, Santner 16-5-36-2, Wagner 15-3-37-2 (1nb)

New Zealand 2nd inns

T. Latham b Mehedi Hasan 16

J. Raval c & b Mehedi Hasan 13

K. Williamson not out 104

R. Taylor c Mehedi Hasan b Subashis Roy 60

H. Nicholls not out 4

Extras (b14, lb6) 20

Total (3 wkts, 39.4 overs) 217

Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Raval), 2-39 (Latham), 3-202 (Taylor)

Bowling: Kamrul 7-0-31-0, Mehedi 11.4-0-66-2, Shakib 10-0-30-0, Taskin 6-0-38-0, Subashis 5-0-32-1

Toss: New Zealand

Result: New Zealand won by seven wickets

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Third umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Stuart Broad
follow this tag on MGNStuart Broad
Ross Taylor
follow this tag on MGNRoss Taylor
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Shakib Al Hasan
follow this tag on MGNShakib Al Hasan
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Stuart Broad
follow this tag on MGN
Ross Taylor
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Shakib Al Hasan
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
 

Scorecard

Read More

Also In More cricket

Shaiman’s 4th consecutive half century in vain

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries