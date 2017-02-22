Taylor-made ton sees New Zealand win against South Africa

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Taylor-made ton sees New Zealand win against South Africa

Record 17th hundred pushes batsman ahead of Astle in Kiwi ODI century list

Gulf News
 

Christchurch: A record-breaking century from Ross Taylor steered New Zealand to a gripping six-run win over South Africa in the second one-day international in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Taylor scored an unbeaten 102 as New Zealand batted first and set a target of 290, with South Africa coming close thanks to a late 26-ball half-century from Dwaine Pretorius.

The result snaps a 12-match ODI winning streak for South Africa and levels the five-match series in New Zealand at 1-1.

Taylor completed his ton in dramatic fashion with a boundary off the last ball of the innings, claiming a New Zealand record of 17 ODI centuries.

The 32-year-old, who had shared the record of 16 with Nathan Astle, has been in a rich vein of form since returning from eye surgery in early January.

“Nath was one of my idols growing up ... so it’s a little bit embarrassing from that point of view but records are there to be broken,” he said.

Taylor, who also became only the fourth New Zealander to score 6,000 ODI runs, received solid support from captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

Neesham scored an unbeaten 71, while Williamson notched 69 — a return to form for a batting line-up which has been over-reliant on tail-end contributions recently.

However, there were also concerns for New Zealand, with opener Tom Latham and Neil Broom only scoring two runs apiece.

Latham, in particular, will face intense pressure to keep his place after ducks in his previous two ODIs.

Several South African batsmen — including Quinton de Kock (57) and AB de Villiers (45) — made good starts but were unable to go on and anchor the innings.

The tourists looked to have no chance at 214 for eight but Pretorius gave the Black Caps some nervous moments, helped by midfields and poor bowling at the death.

He was dropped on 15 and made the most of the reprieve, smashing two sixes and four fours to keep the result in the balance.

When he was finally bowled by Trent Boult with one over to go South Africa needed 15 off six balls but it proved too much for Andile Phehlukwayo (29) who could manage only two boundaries off the final two deliveries.

South Africa captain de Villiers blamed “sloppy” batting for the defeat.

“We’ve got a few things to work on,” he said. “There were quite a few soft dismissals, including mine, and not enough good partnerships.

“The partnerships that we did get going we couldn’t extend, you have to do that if you want to win games of cricket.”

The third one-dayer will be played in Wellington on Saturday.

— AFP

 

Fact Box

Completed scoreboard in the second one-day international between New Zealand and South Africa in Christchurch on Wednesday:

New Zealand

D. Brownlie lbw Pretorius 34

T. Latham c Phehlukwayo b Parnell 2

K. Williamson c Phehlukwayo b Tahir 69

R. Taylor not out 102

N. Broom c Duminy b Pretorius 2

J. Neesham not out 71

Extras (lb2, w7) 9

Total (4 wickets, 50 overs) 289

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Latham), 2-53 (Brownlie), 3-157 (Williamson), 4-166 (Broom)

Bowling: Morris 10-0-58-0 (2w), Parnell 8-0-49-1 (2w), Pretorius 10-0-40-2 (1w), Tahir 10-0-61-1 (2w), Phehlukwayo 9-0-62-0, Duminy 3-0-17-0

South Africa

H. Amla lbw b Southee 10

Q. de Kock c Neesham b Boult 57

F. du Plessis b de Grandhomme 11

JP Duminy st Latham b Santner 34

AB de Villiers c Latham b Boult 45

D. Miller c Latham b Miller 28

D. Pretorius b Boult 50

C. Morris run out Brownlie 7

W. Parnell lbw b Santner 0

A. Phehlukwayo not out 29

I. Tahir not out 0

Extras (lb5, w7) 12

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 283

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Amla), 2-51 (du Plessis), 3-108 (Duminy), 4-124 (de Kock), 5-192 (Miller), 6-199 (de Villiers), 7-214 (Morris), 8-214 (Parnell), 9-275 (Pretorius)

Bowling: Southee 10-0-60-1 (1w), Boult 10-0-63-3 (3w), Neesham 3-0-20-0 (1w), de Grandhomme 4-1-10-1, Williamson 3-0-16-0, Sodhi 10-0-63-1 (2w), Santner 10-0-46-2

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Brown (NZL)

Third umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Toss: South Africa

Result: New Zealand won by six runs

Series: 1-1

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Ross Taylor
follow this tag on MGNRoss Taylor
AB de Villiers
follow this tag on MGNAB de Villiers
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Trent Boult
follow this tag on MGNTrent Boult
Quinton de Kock
follow this tag on MGNQuinton de Kock

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Ross Taylor
follow this tag on MGN
AB de Villiers
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Trent Boult
follow this tag on MGN
Quinton de Kock
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In More cricket

Richards presents his blazer to museum

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 20, 2017


Competitors take part in the 1600 meters flat race at the White Turf horse racing event in St Moritz.AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen