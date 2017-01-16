Nimalan in limelight with winning century

Abu Dhabi: Nimalan Babu smashed a century and Vinesh Uniyal grabbed five wickets for Bright Riders to open their title-defence of the UAE Xchange U-12 Abu Dhabi School League on a high.

Bright Riders, electing to bat first, posted 213 for four and dismissed Sunrise for a mere 43 runs to emerge winners by 170 runs in the opening match of the competition at the Zayed Cricket Academy pitch.

Nimalan led from the front with an entertaining 65-ball 128 and along with Krish Puwar (25), laid the foundation for their team with a 184-run partnership for the first wicket. In reply, Sunrise were blown away by the Bright Riders’ opening bowlers Vinesh and Sriram Rajesh, who provided the breakthrough.

However, it was Vinesh who ran through their top order to return with four wickets for seven runs from his four-over spell.

Abdullah Khan was the only Sunrise batsman to play an inning of substance for their side. Opening the inning, he was last out for 31.

In the other game, Bhavans snatched a thrilling 11-run victory over The Cambridge High School.

Surya Kiran smashed 91 not out for Bhavans to put up a challenging 174 for six and Cambridge fell short after Vishnu Menon (77) and Baldev Niraj (61 not out) had put on a 157-run stand for the opening wicket.

Vishnu’s departure, the only wicket to fall to a Bhavans bowler, was the turning point of the game. It left Cambridge needing 14 from the last over and they were only able manage three.

Brief Scores: Bright Riders beat Sunrise by 170 runs. Bright Riders 213 for 4 in 20 overs (Nimalan Babu 128, Krish Puwar 25, Anupam Krishna 3-31) bt Sunrise 43 all out in 18.1 overs (Abdullah Khan 31, Vinesh Uniyal 5-7, Sriram Rajesh 2-3). Man of the Match: Nimalan Babu of Bright Riders.

Bhavans beat Cambridge by 11 runs. Bhavans 174 for 6 in 20 overs (Surya Kiran 91 not out, Baldev Niraj 2-33) bt Cambridge 163 for 1 in 20 overs (Vishnu Menon 77, Baldev Niraj 61 not out). Man of the Match: Surya Kiran of Bhavans.