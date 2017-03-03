New Zealand look to spin for Proteas Tests

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New Zealand look to spin for Proteas Tests

Off-spinner Patel and all-rounder Neesham back in 13-man squad

Gulf News
 

Wellington: New Zealand have boosted their spin options against South Africa by including Jeetan Patel in a 13-man squad for the three-Test series against the Proteas beginning next week.

Off-spinner Patel and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham were the two players recalled to the squad on Friday, coming in at the expense of quick Matt Henry and batsman Dean Brownlie.

Selectors also confirmed that short-ball specialist Neil Wagner was fit for the series after a hand injury last month put him under an injury cloud.

As expected, there was no room for opening bat Martin Guptill, despite his unbeaten 180 this week in the fourth one-day international against the Proteas in Hamilton.

Patel, 36, has had a stop-start 21-Test career, making his debut in 2006 but dropping off the radar from 2013-2016 before joining the Black Caps’ tour of India.

After returning home, he was discarded again for Test series against Pakistan and Bangladesh but has enjoyed a strong domestic season with Wellington.

Chief selector Gavin Larsen said Patel had the ability to turn the ball away from South Africa’s left-handers, complementing fellow spinner Mitchell Santner.

“He brings a huge amount of experience to the team and gives us the balance of having two front-line spin options,” Larsen said.

The first Test begins in Dunedin on Wednesday followed by two more in Wellington and Hamilton later this month.

Before then, the Black Caps and South Africa face-off in an Auckland decider on Saturday for the one-day series, which is currently locked at 2-2.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt) Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Jeetan Patel, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Ross Taylor
follow this tag on MGNRoss Taylor
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Trent Boult
follow this tag on MGNTrent Boult
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Tim Southee
follow this tag on MGNTim Southee

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Ross Taylor
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Trent Boult
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More cricket

RB Burn seeks Group 1 Abu Dhabi victory

Sport Gallery

Murray wins first title of year in Dubai

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 2, 2017


Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy pulled off his biggest career win with a stunning 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) upset of former world number one and seven-time champion Roger Federer to complete the quarter-final line-up for the Dubai Tennis Championships. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins