Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New rules to empower the umpires

MCC moves in to check whatever is ‘not cricket’

Gulf News
 

Dubai: There was a time when umpires used only the ball gauge, also known as ‘go-no-go’, to check whether the size of a cricket ball used in a game met with the standard measurements mandated by the Laws of Cricket. None imagined that one day, cricket bats too would be subjected to such measurement checks.

Cricketers have been pushing the boundaries of the laws of the game to gain undue advantage over their opponents. Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), guardians for the laws of the game, has now been forced to bring in a few rule-changes since most of the laws were written at a time when cricketers preferred to play within the rules without exploiting them to any unfair advantage.

For the lawmakers to introduce a bat gauge that ensures bats do not exceed 108mm (4.25 inches) in width, 67mm in depth and 40mm at the edges, actually shows that modern cricketers and batmakers are now being reminded to play the game in a fair manner. Batsmen who took the law for granted and played with any type of bat will now find it hard to adapt to the new restrictions.

The MCC was forced to act quickly because of the steady rise in bat sizes that made batting easier and a bowler’s life hell. With the introduction of Twenty20 cricket, the balance between bat and ball has been greatly affected.

Like Australian opener David Warner who will have to rely on a bat with a significantly thinner spine compared to the one he has been using in recent seasons, many other batsmen too will need to adapt quickly.

Similarly, no one ever thought that one day umpires will be given the power to send players off the field — temporarily or permanently — for serious offences. The law was written assuming players will be gentlemen and sporting but with administrators turning cricket into a business, players too resorted to explore ways to remain valuable rather than derive the sheer joy of playing cricket.

Cricketers of the past played the game with such glory that any unjust or plain wrong or even a dishonest act was termed as ‘not cricket’. With the MCC now being forced to punish unsporting acts with a five-run penalty and sending off the player shows that when the law is not followed in its spirit it will need to imposed forcefully.

More from More cricket

tags from this story

David Warner
follow this tag on MGNDavid Warner
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

David Warner
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In More cricket

Scotland could hold referendum in ‘autumn 2018’

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 9, 2017


FC Barcelona players celebrate their last goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE