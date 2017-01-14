MacLeod and Wallace star in Scotland’s victory

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

MacLeod and Wallace star in Scotland’s victory

Hong Kong lose opening match of Desert T20 by 24 runs

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi. Scotland got off to a winning start in the opening match of the Desert T20 tournament defeating Hong Kong by 24 runs at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The architects of Scotland’s win were Calum MacLeod and Craig Wallace. They hit 60 runs each to ensure an impressive total of 189 for 3 in the 20 overs. MacLeod’s 60 came off 34 balls with three sixes and four boundaries before becoming young 21-year-old medium pacer Ehsan Nawaz’s victim.

Scotland skipper and opener Kyle Coetzer hit 31 runs before falling to Hong Kong off spinner Ehsan Khan. Coetzer after winning the toss and electing to bat first put on 61 runs for the opening wicket with George Munsey (22). MacLeod then went on to put on a 127 runs partnership for the third wicket with Wallace.

Wallace remained unbeaten on 60 off 39 balls with two boundaries and two sixes.

Chasing the big total, Hong Kong got off to a bad start. Their opener Aizaz Khan got run out for a duck. Skipper Babar Hayat lasted only ten balls to score 10 runs. Hayat top edged Safyaan Sharif to Josh Davey at mid-wicket.

In the sixth over, opener Nizakat Khan got caught at the fence top edging a cut shot off Davey for 22. Nine runs later next man Waqas Khan got trapped leg before by Mark Watt for 3. To make matters worse,

Anshuman Rath, who was settling down, got run out for 29. With half the team back in the pavilion for 91 runs in 13.1 overs, wicketkeeper Shahid Wasif hit a quick 40 off 25 balls. He got good support from Ehsan Khan, who remained unbeaten on 42 but could not guide his team to the target.

Brief scores:

Scotland bt Hong Kong by 24 runs. Scotland 189 for 3 in 20 overs (George Munsey 22, Kyle Coetzer 31, Calum MacLeod 60, Craig Wallace 60n.o, Ehsan Khan 2 for 26) Hong Kong 165 for 6 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan 22, Anshuman Rath 29, Shahid Wasif 40, Ehsan Khan 42n.o).

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruinsunited kingdom
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting