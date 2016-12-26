Latham ton leads Kiwis to comprehensive win

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Latham ton leads Kiwis to comprehensive win

Bangladesh fall short by 77 runs in a tall chase

Image Credit: Supplied
New Zealand’s Tom Latham in action en route to his century against Bangladesh at the Hagley Park in Christchurch.
Gulf News
 

Christchurch: Opener Tom Latham’s career best 137 set New Zealand up for a crushing 77-run victory over Bangladesh in their opening One Day International at Hagley Oval on Monday.

With Latham in commanding form and Colin Munro chiming in with a rollicking 87, New Zealand posted 341-7 and the Bangladesh innings closed at 264-9 with Mushfiqur Rahim retired hurt.

It was New Zealand’s highest score in 26 matches against Bangladesh and Latham’s 158-run stand with Munro was a New Zealand record for the fifth wicket against the tourists.

For New Zealand, it was the commanding performance they were looking for after their recent 3-0 hiding by Australia.

But for Bangladesh there were few highlights to launch their New Zealand tour.

Their talisman Shakib Al Hasan topped their bowling (3-69) and batting (59) performances, and Mosaddek Hossain was not out 50 at the end, his maiden ODI half century.

Mushfiqur reached 42 before a hamstring strain ended his innings, but by then Bangladesh were 219-6 and the required run rate had ballooned out to 10.69.

But it was always going to be a big ask for Bangladesh after Latham’s 137 off 121 deliveries.

The left-hander had a nerve-wracking moment on seven when a Mashrafe Mortaza delivery sailed just over the off stumps but otherwise he remained unflustered despite the inability of the top order to stay with him.

Martin Guptill (15), Kane Williamson (31), Neil Broom (22) and Jimmy Neesham (12) all failed to push on.

New Zealand were 158-4 when Munro joined Latham and proceeded to smack 87, his personal best, from 61 deliveries.

Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes made a solid start for Bangladesh, pushing through to 34 in the eighth over before Kayes was the first to fall for 16.

With his dismissal, and the introduction of all-rounder Jimmy Neesham to the attack, New Zealand took control.

With his second delivery, Neesham removed Soumya Sarkar and two balls later the medium pacer had Mahmudullah caught behind without scoring and Bangladesh were 48-3 in the 11th over.

By the 18th over it was 81-4 when Neesham removed Tamim for 38.

Shakib offered stubborn resistance with 59 off 54 deliveries and Mosaddek also batted better than a run-a-ball for his 50.

For New Zealand, Neesham took three for 36 and Lockie Ferguson three for 54. The second match in the series is in Nelson on Thursday.

 

Scorecard

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Sarkar b Mustafizur 15

T. Latham c Mushfiqur b Mushfiqur 137

K. Williamson c Mushfiqur b Taskin 31

N. Broom lbw Shakib 22

J. Neesham lbw Shakib 12

C. Munro c Taskin b Shakib 87

L. Ronchi b Taskin 5

M. Santner not out 8

T., Southee not out 7

Extras: (b6, lb8, w3) 17

Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 341

Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Guptill), 2-79 (Williamson), 3-134 (Broom), 4-158 (Neesham), 5-316 (Munro), 6-323 (Latham), 7-327 (Ronchi)

Did not bat: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Bowling: Mortaza 10-0-61-0, Mustafizur 10-0-62-2 (2w), Taskin 9-0-70-2, Shakib 10-0-69-3 (1w), Sarkar 4-0-25-0, Mosaddek 7-0-40-0

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Santner b Neesham 38

Imrul Kayes c Ronchi b Southee 16

Soumya Sarkar c Williamson b Neesham 1

Mamudullah c Ronchi b Neesham 0

Shakib Al Hasan c Southee b Ferguson 59

Mushfiqur Rahim rtd hurt 42

Sabbir Rahman c Boult b Ferguson 16

Mossaddek Hossain not out 50

Mashrafe Mortaza c Broom b Santner 14

Taskin Ahmed c Ronchi b Ferguson 2

Mustafizur Rahman b Southee 0

Extras: (b1, lb6, w18, nb1) 26

Total (9 wickets, 44.5 overs) 264

Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Kayes), 2-48 (Sarkar), 3-48 (Mahmudullah), 4-81 (Tamim), 5-144 (Shakib), 6-167 (Sabbir), 7-242 (Mortaza), 8-252 (Taskin), 9-264 (Mustafizur)

Bowling: Boult 9-0-43-0 (3w), Southee 9.5-2-63-2 (3w), Ferguson 9-0-54-3 (5w), Neesham 7-1-36-3 3w, 1nb), Santner 10-0-61-1 (3w)

Result: New Zealand won by 77 runs

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Third umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Shakib Al Hasan
follow this tag on MGNShakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Shakib Al Hasan
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
bangladesh cricket team
 

Scorecard

Read More

Also In More cricket

Bangladesh keeper Mushfiqur out of ODI series

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees