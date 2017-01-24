Kiwis want run-out review after Wagner’s dismissal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kiwis want run-out review after Wagner’s dismissal

Batsman had the bat in mid-air at the point of bails coming off

Gulf News
 

Christchurch: New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has called for a review of run-out rules following the bizarre dismissal of Neil Wagner in the second Test against Bangladesh.

Wagner grounded his bat before the ball hit the wickets but was given out because he had no part of his body nor bat on the ground when the bails came off. In the fraction of a second it took for the bails to be dislodged he was mid-stride with both feet in the air and had lifted the bat off the ground.

“It seems a little bit unfair,” Hesson said Tuesday, although the decision did not impact on the outcome of the game as New Zealand went on to win by nine wickets.

The New Zealand argument was that if the bat touching the ground behind the line completes a single if the batsmen turn for another run, then it should also complete the single if it is the end of the scoring movement.

“When your bat bounces over the line, once you’ve made your ground, that’s not really what the run-out’s all about,” Hesson said.

“I personally think it (the rule) needs a bit of tinkering.”

The second Test win in Christchurch completed a tour sweep of Bangladesh with New Zealand claiming both Tests as well as the three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s.

Hesson said the 8-0 triumph had given his bowlers in particular confidence going into next week’s one-day series Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series against Australia.

Dismissing Bangladesh for 173 in their second innings “was probably our best performance with the ball in 12 months,” he said.

Hesson was also not concerned that Australia were resting two of their biggest draw cards, vice-captain David Warner and Usman Khawaja, for the three-match series.

“I think they’ve got plenty of good players though,” he said, recalling that Australia beat New Zealand 3-0 in an ODI series just last month.

— AFP

More from More cricket

tags from this story

David Warner
follow this tag on MGNDavid Warner
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

David Warner
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
new zealand cricket team

Also In More cricket

Bangladesh police fire tear gas at protest

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 24, 2017


Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his Men's singles quarter-final match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day