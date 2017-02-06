Mobile
India A punish Bangladesh bowlers in tour game

Panchal, Iyer and Shankar hit centuries in drawn match

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Bangladesh posted 73/2 in their second innings to draw the two-day practice match against India A here on Monday.

Tamim Iqbal (42 not out) and Mahmudullah (1 not out) were at the crease at stumps at the Gymkhana Ground.

India A playing their first innings resumed from their overnight total 91/1, trailing by 133 runs after Bangladesh on Sunday declared their first innings at 224/8.

Playing through the day, India A amassed 461 for 8 before declaring in their first innings with only 15 overs left in the day.

India A were helped by centuries of opener Priyank Kirit Panchal (103 retired out) and No. 3 batsman Shreyas Iyer (100 retired out) and lower order Vijay Shankar (103 not out).

Iyer slammed his ton off only 92 balls with 11 fours and four sixes. Shankar was unbeaten on 103 from 81 balls, hitting 14 fours and three sixes.

For the tourists, Subashis Roy and Taijul Islam took three wickets each. Subashis captured 3-57 in 16 overs while Taijul picked up 3-141 in 28 overs.

In the 15 overs played before the close, Bangladesh reached 73/2.

Soumya Sarkar was dismissed for 25 by Kuldeep Yadav, who also claimed the wicket of Mominul Haque (0).

Imrul ruled out

Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered a blow before their lone Test match in India when opening batsman Imrul Kayes was ruled out on Monday due to injury.

“Imrul pulled his thigh muscle while fielding today during the two-day warm-up match against the India A team,” said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

“He suffered the same injury in New Zealand, so we thought it appropriate that he did not continue.”

Uncapped batsman Mosaddek Hossain has been called in as a replacement.

Imrul did not bat during the two-day match against India A.

Soumya Sarkar is expected to open the innings along with Tamim Iqbal when the one-off match gets under way on February 9.

Imrul will return to the side for next month’s tour of Sri Lanka provided he is declared fit.

 

Scores

Bangladesh: 224/8 declared and 73/2 (15 overs)

India A: 461/8d (90 overs)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots a three point shot to tie the game with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Washington Wizards 140-135 in overtime. USA TODAY Sports

