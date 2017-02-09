Head of state level protection for PSL final

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Head of state level protection for PSL final

Pakistan to deploy thousands of police in Lahore showpiece

Gulf News
 

Lahore: Pakistan will deploy thousands of police and bulletproof buses for the final of its Twenty20 franchise league, set to be held in Lahore next month after the rest of the tournament is played in the UAE.

The violence-hit country has not hosted a high-profile foreign team since a 2009 gun and bomb attack on the Sri Lankan cricket side that killed eight people and injured nine others, including visiting players.

The first edition of its five-team Twenty20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League, reported a healthy $2.6 million profit last year despite being held entirely in the UAE.

This year, the finalists are set to fly to Lahore for a limited time to feature in the showpiece event on March 5 in a sobering nod to the delicate security situation in the country.

“The transportation of the cricket players from hotel to stadium to hotel will be in bulletproof buses escorted by heavy police contingents,” Pakistan Cricket Board’s senior media manager Raza Rashid told AFP.

He added the match would also be watched by the International Cricket Council task force chief Giles Clarke and other senior officials.

Ibadat Nisar, a senior police officer in charge of the tournament’s security, said the players would be given “head of state” level protection.

“The activities would be monitored through closed-circuit TV cameras,” he said, adding the movement of players and officials would be watched in a designated control room manned by police, intelligence and other experts.

Some 414 players were placed in the draft for the Pakistan Super League 2017 edition, a list which included former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, West Indian stars Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, Australia’s Shane Watson, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hassan and England’s Twenty20 captain Eoin Morgan.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen will also take part. The inclusion of Morgan is particularly noteworthy after he withdrew from England’s tour of Bangladesh over security concerns.

More from More cricket

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Shane Watson
follow this tag on MGNShane Watson
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGNKevin Pietersen
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Shane Watson
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More cricket

Kohli double ton tightens screws on Bangladesh

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 8, 2017


Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer reacts in the finish area of the women's Super-G race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St. Moritz. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system