Haji, Anwar sparkle to lift Pakistan School to UAE Xchange U-14 Abu Dhabi School League semis

Make job easy on their way to semi-finals

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Haji ur Rahman and Anwar Khan joined forces to lift Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Pakistan School to a resounding 114-run victory over Emirates Future International to book their passage in the semi-finals of the UAE Xchange U-14 Abu Dhabi School League.

Haji slammed a breezy 95 not out from 42 balls and Anwar hit a cameo 47 from 17 for their team to put up a challenging 186 for six.

The pair came together when their team were left struggling at 27 for five. Anwar, who smashed half-a-dozen fours and two sixes, departed at 115. Haji’s innings was highlighted by nine fours and six sixes.

Emirates Future could muster only 72 for nine in reply. Anwar took four wickets and Haji grabbed two in a combined four overs at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Council Nursery Oval-1.

In other games, Abu Dhabi Indian School made short work of Model, but they both moved into the last four stage from Group B while Merryland International outplayed Sunrise by 128 runs in a dead rubber.

Alston D’Mello, Sashwat Dash and Sailles Jaishankar bagged two wickets each to send Model crashing to 52 all out. ADIS knocked off the winning runs in 6.2 overs with Nathan D’Mello (17 not out) and Jaishankar (16 not out) taking them through after the fall of the first wicket at 28.

In the semi-finals, ADIS take on Emirates Future in the first game and Pakistan School meet Model in the other.

Brief Scores: Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Pakistan School bt Emirates Future International by 114 runs. Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Pakistan School 186 for 6 in 20 overs (Haji ur Rahman 95 not out, Anwar Khan 47, Muzaffar Ahmad 2-35) beat Emirates Future International 72 for 9 in 20 overs (Anwar Khan 4-7, Haji ur Rahman 2-4, Mohammed Noor 2-15). Man of the Match: Anwar Khan of Pakistan School.

Abu Dhabi Indian School bt Model by nine wickets. Abu Dhabi Indian School 53 for 1 in 6.2 overs bt Model 52 all out in 14.1 overs (Alston D’Mello 2-5, Sashwat Dash 2-7, Sailles Jaishankar 2-13). Man of the Match: Sailles Jaishankar of ADIS.

Merryland International bt Sunrise by 128 runs. Merryland International 162 for 5 in 20 overs (Usman Mohammad 71, Suraj Joshua 42, Sanath Ananth 3-26) beat Sunrise 34 all out in 13.2 overs (Saad Mustafi 3-5, Moeez Mumtaz 3-8, Suraj Joshua 2-8). Man of the Match: Usman Mohammed of Merryland.

