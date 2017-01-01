Broom’s stay extended in New Zealand squad

Wellington: Neil Broom’s return to international cricket was extended on Sunday when he was named to replace the injured Martin Guptill in the New Zealand Twenty20 squad to play Bangladesh.

Guptill pulled a hamstring while running between the wickets in Saturday’s third One-day International, which New Zealand won by eight wickets to seal the ODI series 3-0.

Broom, who had been out of international cricket since early 2010, was recalled to the New Zealand ODI squad while Ross Taylor recovers from surgery, and produced scores of 22, 109 not out and 97.

Coach Mike Hesson said with that form the 33-year-old Broom was the obvious replacement for Guptill in the three T20s.

“We needed to replace an attacking opening batsmen and with Neil’s experience opening in the T20 format and his current form he was a ready-made replacement,” Hesson said.

Guptill could be sidelined for up to four weeks with Hesson hopeful he will have recovered in time for the ODI series against Australia which starts on January 30.

The first of three T20 matches against Bangladesh will be played in Napier on Tuesday.