Bangladesh recall Liton for India Test

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bangladesh recall Liton for India Test

Wicketkeeper-batsman makes a comeback after 2015

Gulf News
 

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das and pace bowler Shafiul Islam to their squad for their historic one-off Test match against India next week.

Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, opener Imrul Kayes and batsman Mominul Haque will also return to the side after missing last month’s final Test on the tour of New Zealand due to injury. The match in Hyderabad will be the first-Test ever played by Bangladesh on Indian soil.

Liton, who has not played a Test match since 2015, convinced selectors after bouncing back from injury and showing impressive form on the domestic circuit.

“We have been keeping an eye on Liton as he is one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen around,” said selector Minhajul Abedin of the 22-year-old, who scored a double century in a domestic match this week.

“We could not pick him in the last two series because of injuries and off-form, but recently he’s proved his form and fitness.”

Shafiul, 27, who featured in Bangladesh’s home Test series against England late last year, was held back by selectors for the New Zealand tour due to injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan has made the way for Liton while Shafiul replaces Rubel Hossain. The selectors also decided to omit Mustafizur Rahman due to injury.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmad, Subashis Roy, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Liton Das, Shafiul Islam.

— AFP

More from More cricket

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Shakib Al Hasan
follow this tag on MGNShakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Shakib Al Hasan
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More cricket

Napier one-dayer called off

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 2, 2017


Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final first leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs FC Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa