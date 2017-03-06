Pune Supergiants acquire pacer Thakur

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pune Supergiants acquire pacer Thakur

Benny Dayal to sing anthem on 10 years of IPL

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG) on Monday roped in Mumbai medium-pacer Shardul Thakur for the 10th edition of the cash-rich cricket league.

Thakur, who used to ply his trade for the Kings XI Punjab in the previous editions of the IPL, emerged the second trade for the Pune franchise after securing Delhi Darevdevils’ batsman Mayank Agarwal earlier.

“Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG) have acquired the services of Kings XI Punjab’s pacer Shardul Thakur for Indian Premier League 2017,” a statement from the team read.

“The fast bowler was bought by KXIP in the 2014 IPL Player Auction. This is the second trade done by RPSG after having secured Delhi Darevdevils’ batsman Mayank Agarwal,” it added.

Meanwhile, Bollywood composers Salim-Sulaiman have collaborated with singer Benny Dayal to make an anthem titled “10 Saal Aapke Naam” for the upcoming season. Salim says the anthem is dedicated to IPL fans.

“10 Saal Aapke Naam” is sung by Benny.

“IPL is such an amazing occasion of celebration in the country and I felt like whatever we composed whether it is ‘10 saal’ or it is some other concept, the feeling of celebration is very important,” Salim said in a statement.

“The whole concept of dedicating this season to all the fans was such an incredible thing because the fans have made this big. Whatever you do today — whether it’s a movie or a song — it’s all about the people,” Salim added.

IPL has previously had anthems like “Ek India Happywala” and “India Ka Tyohaar”.

While sharing his experience, Benny said: “When I walked into the studio, they played me the whole song. The scratch was in Salim’s voice. I was like, ‘Salim, this is going to be damn huge’. But he said, ‘No, it is not yet there’ because he was still working on the song.”

“He is always very critical about his song. This song makes people emotional and at the same time this is a very strong anthem for people to sing it. The recall value of the song is very high.”

More from IPL

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIPL
ipl

Also In IPL

Pune Supergiants acquire pacer Thakur

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 6, 2017


Cricketers of Peshawar Zalmi their victory over Quetta Gladiators in the final cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at The Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape