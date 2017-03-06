Pune Supergiants acquire pacer Thakur

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG) on Monday roped in Mumbai medium-pacer Shardul Thakur for the 10th edition of the cash-rich cricket league.

Thakur, who used to ply his trade for the Kings XI Punjab in the previous editions of the IPL, emerged the second trade for the Pune franchise after securing Delhi Darevdevils’ batsman Mayank Agarwal earlier.

“Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG) have acquired the services of Kings XI Punjab’s pacer Shardul Thakur for Indian Premier League 2017,” a statement from the team read.

“The fast bowler was bought by KXIP in the 2014 IPL Player Auction. This is the second trade done by RPSG after having secured Delhi Darevdevils’ batsman Mayank Agarwal,” it added.

Meanwhile, Bollywood composers Salim-Sulaiman have collaborated with singer Benny Dayal to make an anthem titled “10 Saal Aapke Naam” for the upcoming season. Salim says the anthem is dedicated to IPL fans.

“10 Saal Aapke Naam” is sung by Benny.

“IPL is such an amazing occasion of celebration in the country and I felt like whatever we composed whether it is ‘10 saal’ or it is some other concept, the feeling of celebration is very important,” Salim said in a statement.

“The whole concept of dedicating this season to all the fans was such an incredible thing because the fans have made this big. Whatever you do today — whether it’s a movie or a song — it’s all about the people,” Salim added.

IPL has previously had anthems like “Ek India Happywala” and “India Ka Tyohaar”.

While sharing his experience, Benny said: “When I walked into the studio, they played me the whole song. The scratch was in Salim’s voice. I was like, ‘Salim, this is going to be damn huge’. But he said, ‘No, it is not yet there’ because he was still working on the song.”

“He is always very critical about his song. This song makes people emotional and at the same time this is a very strong anthem for people to sing it. The recall value of the song is very high.”