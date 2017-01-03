Balaji is new bowling coach of Knight Riders

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appointed former India pacer Laxmipathy Balaji as their bowling coach on Tuesday.

Balaji will replace Pakistan legend Wasim Akram who will miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 cricket tournament due to other professional commitments and time constraints. Akram was appointed the KKR bowling coach in 2010 and has helped the franchise to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Balaji, who was an integral part of KKR’s bowling line-up from 2011 to 2013, also contributed to the team’s victorious campaign in 2012.

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO and MD of KKR, said in a release: “Its great to welcome Bala back to the KKR family. He was an integral part of KKR from 2011-13 & played a key role in helping KKR win the championship in 2012.”

Commenting on his new role as bowling coach of KKR, Balaji said: “I had thoroughly enjoyed my stint as a player for KKR and I am delighted to be back to the franchise that I have admired.”