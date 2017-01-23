Mobile
Sehwag head of cricket operations for Kings XI

Former Indian opener will also mentor the squad

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday confirmed his appointment as the head of cricket operations and strategy for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, for IPL 2017.

Sehwag, who was named the mentor of the team in 2016, will continue that role along with being the brand ambassador of the franchise as well.

“Yes, It’s an honour for me to head the cricket operations and strategy of the Kings XI team. We have a bunch of talented youngsters in the squad with whom I can share my knowledge,” Sehwag told IANS here.

KXIP also released a statement confirming the news: “With Viru’s vast knowledge and expertise, it is a matter of great pride for Kings XI Punjab to have him mentor the squad this season.”

“We are absolutely confident that his experience and ability will add great value to the franchise and wish him the best in his new role.”

Kings XI are yet to win an edition of the IPL, their best performance being a finalist in 2014 and qualifying for the semi-finals in 2010.

The 10th edition of the IPL will be played from April 3 to May 26.

filed under

SportCricketIPLKings XI Punjab

ipl

