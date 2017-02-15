Mobile
Hyderabad to take on Bangalore in IPL opener

Fixtures for this year’s edition announced

Gulf News
 

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will host the opening tie as well as the final of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), it was announced on Wednesday.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL opener on April 5 while the final is scheduled to take place on May 21.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] on Wednesday announced the fixtures of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2017 season with the opening match scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5,” a BCCI statement read.

“The tournament will be spread over 47 days across 10 venues. The schedule has been designed with each team playing 14 matches — seven of them at home venues,” it added.

The season will also witness the IPL returning to Indore for the first time since 2011.

