Wounds of crisis will take time to heal: Mathew

BCCI vice president feels past cricketers should have had ‘greater say’

Gulf News
 

Dubai: T.C. Mathew, President of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) who made news on Monday by stepping down en masse alongwith his officebearers as per the guidelines of the Lodha Committee, felt that the current crisis to hit Indian cricket could have been avoided if former cricketers had a greater say in cricket administration.

Speaking to Gulf News, Mathew, also a senior vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said: “I feel that past cricketers were not given a say in BCCI administration though the board did a lot for former cricketers by way of pension scheme and many other activities involving them. I feel that in future, maybe former cricketers and even umpires and curators should have a say in cricket administration.”

Fifty-two-year-old Mathew, who is the youngest among three vice-presidents as three of the other vice- presidents are above 70, said: “I respect the verdict of the Supreme Court but following all the happenings, I feel it will take a long time for the wounds to heal. The BCCI cannot afford to prolong such a situation as it can affect cricket badly.”

Mathew, who participated in promotion of the Indian Premier League as a governing council member, also expressed his concern over the image of Indian cricket taking a beating. “This situation, if not solved quickly, can affect the marketing of the IPL. Not only that, it can affect the strength of Indian cricket in the international arena. It is very important that the situation is restored and there is peaceful co-existence between the [Lodha] committee and the board.”

Mathew, who could be named as the interim president of the BCCI if the court follows seniority as the criteria among the vice-presidents to occupy the top post following the dismissal of Anurag Thakur, said: “I have completed 20 years as Kerala Cricket Association administrator. For eight years I was treasurer of the KCA, then another eight years as secretary and four years as president. I did not want any of the activities of my association to be at a standstill due to me.

“Kerala is one of the fastest growing cricket bodies and we have recently created the best infrastructure for the game among all the associations. There is still lot of apprehension about the interpretation of the Lodha committee guidelines as to whether it is nine years at a particular post or as an administrator in total. I did not want any delay our activities due to my holding the position. We decided to appoint B. Vinod, the seniormost member of the KCA, as the new president and Jayesh George will be the secretary.”

Following Monday’s verdict, a number of state associations have also taken a supportive stand of the Lodha committee’s recommendations. Abdul Bari Siddiqui, the president of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) who is also the finance minister of Bihar state, has expressed his willingness to even step down as minister to remain the head of BCA. According to the committee recommendations, no minister should be holding the top post in a cricket body.

G. Gangaraju, the president of the Andhra Cricket Association, has accepted the three-year cooling off period for a top state association administrator saying that what is important is that Indian cricket should move forward.

