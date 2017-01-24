Mobile
Whatmore to head unique SRASSC cricket academy

Corrective centre for suspect action to teach cricket with sports science back up

Image Credit: Courtesy: SRASSC.
Coach Dav Whatmore launch the Sri Ramachandra Arthroscopy & Sports Science Centre (SRASSC)International Cricket Academy of Excellence with Dr S Arumugam, director of Arthroscopy and Sports Sciences Centre in Chennai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai The Sri Ramachandra Arthroscopy and Sports Science Centre (SRASSC) in Chennai, which is one of the world’s top corrective centres for bowlers with suspect action, has launched its International Cricket Academy of Excellence in association with former Australian batsman and coach Dav Whatmore at its Arthroscopy and Sports Sciences Complex today.

This international academy will be unique in many ways as it will have the additional benefit of sports science back up including 3D biomechanic analysis. Speaking after studying the facilities, Whatmore said: “Science has helped cricket evolve from guesswork to understanding the player’s potential. The introduction of the 20-overs game has bought infinite amount of skills and this has increased athleticism. But, this has also bought injuries with it. This centre will help fend-off injuries from happening by better understanding the player’s strengths.”

Dr S Arumugam, director of Arthroscopy and Sports Sciences Centre who played a big role in establishing this centre believes the collaboration with Whatmore, hailed as one of the finest coaches in the game, will further bolster the reputation of the centre which has already won laurels as one of the best in the world. The idea of sports as a science took shape when Arumugam travelled around the world and watched top sports facilities and sports specialisation and established something similar in India,

Dr Alwar Thiagarajan, the chief operating officer in charge of sports science services revealed that the centre would be open for both men and women cricketers and offer its services for individual players, clubs, teams and academies — from India and overseas.

Apart from this being a full time academy conceptualised by Whatmore, it will also conduct short summer camps and even residential facility will be provided. Plans are also afoot to conduct high-power camps and short duration specialist clinics for fast bowlers, spinners, batsmen, keepers and fielders with Whatmore and Level-3 specialist coaches from the SRASSC panel.

Exclusive personal coaching will be given by Whatmore for technique corrections and suspect action rehabilitation etc.

The SRASSC Academy will also reach out to other Gulf countries. Former Kerala state captain S. Ramesh who is the consultant for SRASSC said: “We have a lot of inquires from academies and players especially from Gulf countries and so we are envisaging a tour with Whatmore to various academies in the Gulf, especially the UAE for a long term tie-up.”

This centre was inaugurated two years ago by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to promote sport sciences. Among the top cricketers who got their bowling actions corrected at this centre include Pakistan One-day team captain Mohammad Hafeez and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine.

SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 24, 2017


Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his Men's singles quarter-final match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Reuters

