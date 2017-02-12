Spinners tighten the noose around Bangladesh

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Spinners tighten the noose around Bangladesh

Hoping to get those seven wickets as early as possible: Pujara

Image Credit: PTI
Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates his century against India at the 4th day test between India and Bangladesh at Uppal stadium in Hyderabad.
Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: India’s bowlers led by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tightened the noose on Sunday on Bangladesh, who face an uphill battle for survival on a final-day track in the one-off Test in Hyderabad.

Chasing a daunting 459 for victory, the visitors were precariously placed on 103 for three at stumps on day four. Mahmudullah on nine and Shakib Al Hassan on 21 were the crease.

Ashwin, who became the fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets during Bangladesh’s first innings, struck twice in the visitors’ chase to take his wickets tally to 252 in his 45th match.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja chipped in to dismiss a fighting Soumya Sarkar for 42 and end his 60-run stand second-wicket stand with Mominul Haque.

Haque (27) himself went four runs later. The left-right batting combination of Mahmudullah and Shakib then put on 28 runs to play out the rest of the session.

India need just seven wickets to seal the Test while the visitors must score another 356 to win — or bat out three more sessions to save the match.

“Hoping to get those seven wickets as early as possible,” said Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, whose unbeaten 54 helped the hosts declare their second innings on 159-4.

“I think the ball has started turning now. Probably the wicket is slightly on the slower side, but at the same time it has opened up and there should be more assistance for the spinners tomorrow,” Pujara told reporters.

India, who did not enforce the follow-on after bowling out Bangladesh for 388, lost two early wickets but Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli (38) put on 67.

Shakib’s left-arm spin checked India’s surge with two wickets including that of Kohli, who gave a catch to midwicket in his search for boundaries.

But Pujara kept on carting the bowlers to all parts of the ground, smashing six fours and a six during his 58-ball stay.

Rahim had led Bangladesh’s resistance for nearly three sessions before falling foul of 30-year-old Ashwin, who has so far claimed 59 wickets in the current season.

“Probably he is the toughest spinner when it comes to any opposition team... many teams are planning on how they are going to face Ashwin,” said Pujara.

Bangladesh batting coach Thilan Samaraweera also praised Ashwin’s “variation and skill-set”, but called for a concerted effort against a top-quality bowling attack.

“It’s not just one batsman but we as a group have to build a 50s, 60s partnership and then see (how it goes) from the lunchtime,” said the former Sri Lanka batsman.

“We have to get through the first hour and stay cool in the dressing room as well.”

Ninth-ranked Bangladesh, who have never won a Test against India, are playing their first Test on Indian soil since gaining five-day status in 2000.

 

Scoreboard

India 1st innings: 687-6 decl

Bangladesh 1st innings (overnight 322-6)

Mushfiqur Rahim c Saha b Ashwin 127

Mehedi Hasan b Kumar 51

Taijul Islam c Saha b Yadav 10

Taskin Ahmed c Rahane b Jadeja 8

Kamrul Islam Rabbi not out 0

Extras (lb15) 15

Total (all out, 127.5 overs) 388

Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Sarkar), 2-44 (Iqbal), 3-64 (Haque), 4-109 (Mahmudullah), 5-216 (Shakib), 6-235 (Rahman), 7-322 (Hasan), 8-339 (Taijul), 9-378 (Ahmed), 10-388 (Rahim)

Bowling: Kumar 21-7-52-1, Sharma 20-5-69-1, Ashwin 28.5-7-98-2, Yadav 25-6-84-3, Jadeja 33-8-70-2

India 2nd innings:

M. Vijay c Rahim b Ahmad 7

L. Rahul c Rahim b Ahmad 10

C. Pujara not out 54

V. Kohli c Mahmudullah b Shakib 38

A. Rahane b Shakib 28

R. Jadeja not out 16

Extras (lb5, w1) 6

Total (4 wickets dec; 29 overs) 159

Fall of wicket: 1-12 (Vijay), 2-23 (Rahul), 3-90 (Kohli), 4-128 (Rahane)

Bowling: Taijul 6-1-29-0, Ahmad 7-0-43-2, Shakib 9-0-50-2, Hasan 7-0-32-0

Did not bat: W. Saha, R. Ashwin, B. Kumar, U. Yadav, I. Sharma

Bangladesh 2nd innings:

Tamim Iqbal c Kohli b Ashwin 3

Soumya Sarkar c Rahane b Jadeja 42

Mominul Haque c Rahane b Ashwin 27

Mahmudullah not out 9

Shakib Al Hasan 21

Extras (nb1) 1

Total (3 wickets; 35 overs) 103

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Iqbal), 2-71 (Sarkar), 3-75 (Haque)

Bowling: Kumar 5-2-14-0, Ashwin 16-6-34-2, Sharma 3-0-19-0 (1nb), Yadav 3-0-9-0, Jadeja 8-2-27-1

Still to bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Toss: India

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA) and Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

More from India

tags from this story

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGNRavichandran Ashwin
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
 

Scoreboard

Read More

Also In India

Bring on the Aussies, Kohli says after win

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 13, 2017


Luca Aerni of Switzerland won the combined event at world ski championships after being 30th fastest in downhill. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week