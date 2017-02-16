Rai-led panel pledges to bring ‘undiluted’ cricket to fans

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rai-led panel pledges to bring ‘undiluted’ cricket to fans

Head of court-appointed Committee of Administrators says new group will restore Indian cricket board ‘back to the democratic set-up that it should be’

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai, who heads the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) of the BCCI, said on Thursday that the new panel is committed to bring cricket to the doorsteps of fans in its “undiluted form”.

Rai, who along with former India women’s team captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramchandra Guha, and IDFC managing director and CEO Vikram Limaye, were named by the apex court to supervise the working of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said the committee will restore the national cricket board back to its democratic set-up.

“The Supreme Court order came on January 30 and on February 4, I went abroad. I have just come back yesterday. So my experience has been very good,” said Rai of his time at the board so far.

“There is absolutely no problem in handling BCCI because I sincerely believe that the number of cricket lovers in this country is humongous. We need to bring cricket to the doorstep of the cricket lovers in its undiluted form,” Rai told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Bandhan Bank’s 805th branch.

“So BCCI needs good governance, we will provide that and restore it back to the democratic set-up that it should be,” he added.

Commenting on his relations with the International Cricket Council (ICC), especially in the aftermath of the world cricket body’s push to approve in principle the new constitution and revenue distribution model, Rai said: “There are no roadblocks with the International Cricket Council (ICC), none at all. I am absolutely confident that we will be able to do exactly the way it was meant to be.

“These are all formal channels, there is no personality issue involved in any of these. These are all well-structured agencies and we just have to ensure that they actually follow the structure that has been devised,” he added.

On tainted pacer S. Sreesanth’s threat of dragging the BCCI to court to contest his life ban, Rai said the Kerala bowler is welcome to go to the court if he has a case.

“I have absolutely no information about it. Those day-to-day issues will be handled by the management of the BCCI. If he has a case, he is welcome to go to court,” he said.

The 34-year-old Sreesanth, who was banned for life by the BCCI due to his alleged involvement in the infamous 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal, on Wednesday hinted he would be playing for a Kerala club in a first division two-day game, commencing on Sunday.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia
iplindia cricket team

Also In India

Smith and Marsh’s tons take Australia to 327/5

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 16, 2017


Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (C) celebrate scoring the 5-1 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa