Pune dustbowl earns ‘poor’ rating from ICC referee

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pune dustbowl earns ‘poor’ rating from ICC referee

Second Test between India and Australia will be played on ‘sporting’ pitch fair to both teams, organisers in Bengaluru say

Image Credit: AFP
India’s captain Virat Kohli (centre) points out marks on the pitch to on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough as Ravindra Jadeja looks on during the first Test in Pune.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Pune’s debut as a Test venue last week proved far from memorable with the pitch used for India’s first Test against Australia incurring a “poor” rating from match referee Chris Broad on Tuesday.

As if India’s 333-run defeat inside three days was not bad enough for the hosts, the bone-dry track at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium fell foul of the Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The home side’s ploy backfired as the tourists’ spinners claimed 17 of the 20 Indian wickets to put them 1-0 up in the four-match series and snap India’s 19-test unbeaten streak.

India’s cricket board has 14 days to respond to Broad’s report. An ICC team will review the response and study footage before ruling whether the pitch was substandard.

The punishment for a first “poor” rating for any venue ranges from warning to a maximum of $15,000 fine with a directive for appropriate corrective action.

The second Test between India and Australia will be played on a “sporting” pitch which will be fair to both teams, organisers in Bengaluru have said.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In India

Vijay: India won’t be butterfingers in Bengaluru

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 1, 2017


Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's British driver Lewis Hamilton drives at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the second day of the first week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays