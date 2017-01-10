Never a dull moment with Dhoni around

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Never a dull moment with Dhoni around

Former captain has a blast with Yuvraj, Rayudu in practice game

Image Credit: Reuters
India A’s MS Dhoni plays a shot during the one-day warm-up match against England XI at Brabourne stadium
Gulf News
 

Mumbai: A practice match, especially on a working day, may not witness a big crowd, but the one featuring the visiting England team on Tuesday was a special one.

It was the final time that India’s most successful skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen leading the side — although it’s an ‘A’ team. And the crowds too nearly packed the Brabourne Stadium in South Mumbai to witness ‘Captain Cool’, for one last time at the helm.

The Ranchi superstar and captain of the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup winning squads was leading the India A side in the first of two warm-up matches to be played by the tourists here.

Since the afternoon, queues were seen at the gates of CCI as there was palpable excitement among the crowd. Initially, the East Stand was filled to its capacity, then the crowd thronged the North Stand at the Churchgate station end.

As the day progressed, the West stand too were filled to capacity. Notably, the entry to the crowd was free for this particular match. As the first wicket of Mandeep Singh fell, the crowds cheered “Dhoni, Dhoni” as they expected MSD to come next, but to their much disappointment Ambati Rayadu walked in.

Rayudu, however, struck an unbeaten century, while Dhoni blasted a 40-ball-68 and Yuvraj Singh (56 off 48 balls) also scored a half-century as India A scored 304 for 4 in the first warm-up game against England, here on Tuesday.

Another comeback man Shikhar Dhawan hit 63 off 84 balls while left-arm seamer David Willey took 2 for 55.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) when India play their third and final One-Day International match against England at the Eden Gardens.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed R.M. Lodha Committee is expected to clarify on the CAB’s query whether or not the assistant secretary is an officebearer is expected on Wednesday after a meeting of the committee members due to a confusion over the eligibility of Biswarup Dey.

Brief Scores: India A 304/4 (Ambati Rayudu 100 retd out, MS Dhoni 68 n.o., Yuvraj Singh 56, David Willey 2/55) vs England.

More from India

tags from this story

Shikhar Dhawan
follow this tag on MGNShikhar Dhawan
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Yuvraj Singh
follow this tag on MGNYuvraj Singh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Shikhar Dhawan
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Yuvraj Singh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Azhar, Lalit Modi Jr emerge as new players

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats