India’s cricket board rejects proposal to trim revenue

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India’s cricket board rejects proposal to trim revenue

Limaye, India’s representative in Dubai, said board had not enough time to take ‘informed view’ on proposal

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: India has voted against a proposed shake-up of cricket’s global governing body that threatens its influence as one of the game’s “Big Three” powers along with Australia and England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India rejected a proposal to radically alter the financial and governance structure of the International Cricket Council, a move that would curb its earnings and clout.

A majority of Test playing nations — including Australia and England — agreed to the proposed restructure at the ICC’s headquarters in Dubai.

But India and neighbouring Sri Lanka rejected the idea, and unsuccessfully sought to postpone a decision until the next ICC gathering in April.

Vikram Limaye, India’s representative in Dubai, said the board had insufficient time to “take an informed view” on the proposal.

The ICC announcement comes just days after India’s Supreme Court appointed a new team to oversee the cricket board, after sacking its top officials for failing to implement reforms.

India’s cricket body is the wealthiest in the world, attracting one-fifth of all ICC global revenue.

If adopted, the proposal would reverse a 2014 decision to cede control of the ICC to the “Big Three”, a move which saw Australia, India and England attract the lion’s share of the game’s global revenue.

The ICC, under the guidance of India’s Shashank Manohar, wants to revise the revenue sharing model to ensure equitable distribution and equal weight of votes for all 105 board members, regardless of their membership status.

“Today was an important step forward for the future of the ICC and cricket around the world,” said Manohar Saturday, referring to progress on the proposed reforms.

Cricket’s global governing body said Saturday it had reached “agreement in principle to constitutional and financial change”, adding a detailed proposal will be put to the ICC board in April.

India’s cricket board has been undergoing its own sweeping changes, with a panel headed by former government auditor Vinod Rai the latest development in its shakeup.

The board has been embroiled in a series of scandals, including accusations of corruption in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a betting scandal involving an IPL team linked to its former head Narayanaswami Srinivasan.

More from India

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
IPL
follow this tag on MGNIPL
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
IPL
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

India A punish Bangladesh bowlers in tour game

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 7, 2017


Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots a three point shot to tie the game with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Washington Wizards 140-135 in overtime. USA TODAY Sports

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared