India eye improved show to avoid T20I series defeat

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India eye improved show to avoid T20I series defeat

Bhuvnashwar Kumar likely to replace Bumrah in second tie against England

Image Credit: AFP
India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during a training session on the eve of the second T20 against England at the Jamtha stadium in Nagpur yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Nagpur: India will be eager to produce a much improved performance to avoid a Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket series loss against England in the second of the three-match rubber here on Sunday.

India were comprehensively beaten by seven wickets in the first T20I match at Kanpur. Their famed batting line-up, spearheaded by skipper Virat Kohli who opened the innings, failed to get going and could only manage to post 147/7 after being sent in to bat.

They lost wickets at regular intervals, failing to get any momentum in their innings. Kohli (29), recalled veteran Suresh Raina (34) and former skipper M.S. Dhoni (36) were the only batsmen to get starts but were unable to capitalise.

Not only the senior batsmen, newer players like opener K.L. Rahul (8), middle-order bat Manish Pandey (3), all-rounder Hardik Pandya (9) all got dismissed cheaply, squandering the chance to rise to the occasion.

England reached the target comfortably with 11 balls to spare, losing only three wickets.

India are likely to persist with Kohli opening the batting. But they may re-look their team combination with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh and seasoned leg-spinner Amit Mishra considered for selection.

Rising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishab Pant has also a fair chance of being named in the playing XI, having impressed with his destructive batting abilities in a 50-over practice game against England earlier in Mumbai.

Bhuvneshwar may take the place of an expensive Jasprit Murah, who was heavily punished by England batsmen at Kanpur. Veteran speedster Ashish Nehra wasn’t in rhythm either in his comeback match to international cricket post surgery.

England pacers did most of the damage at Kanpur. They bowled just short of length, denying the big-hitting Indian batsmen room to free their arms. All the five bowlers used by captain Eoin Morgan claimed wickets.

England would be confident of their prospects at Nagpur’s VDCA stadium, having defeated India in a World Twenty20 Championship match last year when the hosts were captained by Dhoni. They are likely to name Kanpur’s winning XI.

Morgan himself is in good form, guiding the team to a win at Kanpur with a crucial 51-run innings. He also scored a century (102) in the One-Day series, which his team lost 1-2.

Morgan got able company at Kanpur in Joe Root (46). They have enough firepower in their batting to punish any bowling line-up and exhibited it in the first match.

The absence of India’s premier spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both rested for the series by India, has been to their advantage though they exhibited vulnerability against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at Kanpur.

 

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mandeep Singh, Rishab Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Amit Mishra.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson and David Willey.

More from India

tags from this story

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGNRavichandran Ashwin
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Suresh Raina
follow this tag on MGNSuresh Raina
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Ravindra Jadeja
follow this tag on MGNRavindra Jadeja

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
Suresh Raina
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
 

Squads

Read More

Also In India

Former auditor appointed to run Indian board

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 30, 2017


Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads