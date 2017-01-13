Dhoni says team will see even more success under Kohli

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dhoni says team will see even more success under Kohli

Former skipper can envisage a potential team that could last a decade

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, widely seen as Indian cricket’s best captain, said on Friday the team would do even better under his replacement, Virat Kohli, days ahead of a limited-overs clash with England.

Kohli had a squad of young players and fast bowlers that could produce an unprecedented run of wins, Dhoni said in his first comments to the media since stepping aside from captaining the limited-overs side earlier this month.

Kohli took over, becoming the skipper in all three formats of the game.

“You look at the kind of talent they have got and at the same time the age group they are in,” Dhoni told reporters in Pune, where the hosts will meet England in the first of the three one-day international series on Sunday.

“If everything goes well, they have the potential to plan for the next 10-12 years if not more ... We have a pool of fast bowlers who can bowl well in any conditions.” Dhoni rose from the cricketing backwaters of India’s Jharkhand to lead the game’s most passionately-followed team, before quitting Test cricket in late 2014.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has captained India to three International Cricket Council trophies — the 50-over World Cup, the World Twenty20 and the Champions Trophy.

“This team has the potential to do well in all formats irrespective of where we are playing ... When it comes to winning games, they should win games more than any other captain or team has won,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni said he never believed in multiple captains and he had made up his mind long back to hand over the reins to Kohli, who replaced him as Test captain earlier.

“I am somebody who believes ... split captaincy is something that doesn’t really work,” Dhoni said. “I always believed that with the Indian team, one player leading the team in all formats is something very crucial.

“It was something that was always in my mind. Virat took over the Test captaincy and I wanted him to have some time over there and then get into the full captaincy role. He was always ready.” India are already the world’s top-ranked Test side, second in the shortest Twenty20 format and third in the 50-over version of the game.

More from India

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
ms dhoni
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut