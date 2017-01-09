Dhoni may be looking to prolong career till 2019
Dubai
For someone who had been a fiercely private person throughout his playing career, Mahendra Singh Dhoni created quite a stir by posting a number of his workout pictures in the gym on social media on Sunday.
It could be his usual business of tuning up for the upcoming series of One Day Internationals and T20 against England, but those who know him well feel it also puts to rest any speculation about the longevity of his playing career.
“There has been no dip in his (Dhoni’s) sense of pride in sporting the Indian colours nor his hunger for the game. Now that the additional responsibility of captaincy is not there, Dhoni will be eyeing to mentor this current batch to winning the 2019 World Cup,” said Arun Pandey, the former Indian skipper’s longtime friend and manager.
It’s been five days since Dhoni, the most successful Indian captain in history in all formats of the game, relinquished the captaincy of limited overs teams without a fuss — paving the way for Virat Kohli to take over the mantle in all formats. Kohli, on his part, was candid enough in an interview to admit that ‘MSD’ had saved his place in the Indian team on a number of occasions.
Mind-boggling portfolio
Thanking Kohli for his disarming frankness, Pandey revealed that Dhoni had ‘offended’ Mohinder Amarnath, then the chief selector, for backing an younger Kohli in the earlier years. “There was virtually nothing left for Dhoni to achieve as captain. The current team has evolved around him and he will now be keen to replicate the success of the 2011 World Cup with this group,” said the manager, whose company Rhiti Sports had been managing the mind-boggling portfolio ever since his international debut in 2004.
It had been a fairytale story for Dhoni, who from a sleepy industrial town of Ranchi in erstwhile state of Bihar, went on to become one of the most loved sporting icons of India and topping the Forbes list of richest cricketers for years on the trot. The journey was well encapsulated in his biopic: M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the Bollywood film which shattered several box office records late last year.
Pandey, whose Rhiti Sports had been the producer of the film, felt that the runaway success of the film was really unexpected. “The movie was an aspirational story and that’s what have touched the chord among the global audience. It’s difficult to fathom the way the film was accepted in countries in Africa, where cricket is hardly played beyond South Africa and Zimbabwe,” said Pandey.
Will the removal of the captain’s tag, in any way, affect the brand value of Dhoni? Strongly refuting this, he said: “Dhoni has already entered the folklore of Indian cricket the day he won India the World Cup in 2011. He had around 20 brands under him even before he was a captain and with Sachin Tendulkar at his peak.
Asked about a possible shift in the marketing strategy for Dhoni in future, the brand manager said they have become more “choosy” over the last few years. “Among the new initiatives that we had taken, ‘Seven,’ his sports apparel brand had done remarkable business in recent times. We are also going to launch him in a number of global brands soon over next few months,” he added.
Catch Dhoni as captain for last time
Mahendra Singh Dhoni will have captain written against his name one last time when the talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman leads out India ‘A’ against England in the first practice match here on Tuesday.
He would be leading India ‘A’ in the first of two warm-up games scheduled for the tourists at the Brabourne Stadium. But the match itself is expected to be watched by just a handful of spectators as heavy police presence is expected to keep away the fans.
The game is being held under the cloud of the Supreme Court’s sacking of the top BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke, making most of the senior functionaries of the body ineligible to cling to their posts.
While there have been reports of the disgruntled and ousted Board officials trying to persuade some BCCI-affiliated units from hosting games of the England tour, CCI has decided to go ahead and conduct both the warm-up games in right earnest.
There is no immediate threat to tomorrow’s first day/night warm-up game as well as the second game featuring another India A squad to be led by Ajinkya Rahane on January 12 which is to be held as a day game.
-PTI