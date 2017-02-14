Mobile
Adidas snap up young wicketkeeper Pant

Rising star follows in the footsteps of his idols Tendulkar and Sehwag to wear German brand

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Sportswear manufacturer adidas on Tuesday signed promising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who made his Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket debut earlier this month against England.

The 19-year-old joined adidas Cricket, uniting with current Indian teammates Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul and upcoming youngsters Kuldeep Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan.

Pant played his first Ranji Trophy match for Delhi in 2015. He also scored a triple-hundred against Maharashtra and a 48-ball hundred against Jharkhand in the domestic circuit.

Delighted about his development with the German sportswear giants, Pant said: “I feel extremely delighted to join the adidas family. I have always aspired to wear their products especially as my childhood heroes Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag used to wear them. So to now have this in common with these legends feels great.

“I am at the beginning of my career and am sure that adidas will help me take my game to the next level.”

Sachin Tendulkar
United Kingdom
