Yuvraj Singh lures Stokes into IPL

Indian says England all-rounder will surely get big bucks in auction

Gulf News
 

Bengaluru: Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh on Thursday praised England all-rounder Ben Stokes saying the 25-year-old is an overall package and will surely get big bucks in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

The 35-year-old southpaw also said the cash-rich league will improve the game of the budding English cricketers.

“He’s a quality hitter, fast bowler and fielder. He’ll definitely get the big bucks. He brings a lot to the table,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by BBC.

“If these guys come and play in the IPL, their skills will improve. The more they play in different conditions, the better they will become,” he added.

The Punjab batsman admitted the Indian players always enjoy bantering with the English players on the field.

“I always see Ben and Virat (Kohli) having a go at each other. It’s great for cricket to have passion,” Yuvraj said.

“We always have banter with the English. My old battles were with Andrew Flintoff,” he added.

The IPL auction was scheduled to be held here on Saturday. But reports on Wednesday suggested the auction may be delayed and could take place in the third week of February.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm the auction date. The tournament is scheduled to be held from April 5 to May 21.

