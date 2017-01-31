Mobile
Tendulkar lone Indian in Swann’s dream team

Former spinner’s all-time XI has Sir Don, Sobers

Image Credit: AFP
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar
Gulf News
 

London: Former England tweaker Graeme Swann, who considers cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as the “best player of his generation”, on Tuesday picked the Indian batting maestro in his All-time XI.

Swann’s dream team has only one current player in English pacer James Anderson, whom he has included as the 12th man.

The team includes four Australians (Don Bradman, Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne), three Englishmen (Jack Hobbs, Swann, James Anderson), three West Indians (Gordon Greenidge, Garfield Sobers, Brian Lara) and one each from India (Tendulkar) and Pakistan (Wasim Akram).

Commenting on the composition of the side, Swann said: “Tendulkar is the best player of my generation. I would prefer bowling to Sachin than Lara but it’s a touch and go.”

Swann also explained the reason why he left legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis out and instead picked Sobers.

“I wanted to put Jacques Kallis in at six but I needed a left-armer for foot holes (for the spinners).”

Regarding the inclusion of Aussie leg spin-legend Shane Warne besides picking himself as the two spin options, Swann said: “Shane Warne, best bowler of all time. Full Stop”.

“Graeme Swann, because it’s my team. I’ve got a left-armer, foot hole. I’m in,” he said with a smile.

 

Swann’s All-time XI

Sir Jack Hobbs, Gordon Greenidge, Sir Donald Bradman, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Garfield Sobers, Adam Gilchrist (wicketkeeper), Shane Warne, Graeme Swann, Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, James Anderson (12th man).

Swann’s All-time XI

