Hales called up to England tour after rapid recovery

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hales called up to England tour after rapid recovery

Opener delighted to be involved in the West Indies

Gulf News
 

London: England opener Alex Hales should play a role after all in England’s tour of the West Indies after earning a call-up only a month after he had been omitted because of a right hand fracture.

The 28-year-old Nottinghamshire batsman — who has 11 Tests and 40 One Day Internationals under his belt — suffered the injury during January’s disastrous tour of India.

However, having been left out when the original squad was announced on January 27th he has been summoned after a scan confirmed he has sufficiently recovered although he will still have to undergo rehab when he gets to the West Indies to ensure he is fully fit.

Hales, who last year made England’s highest individual ODI score — 171 against Pakistan at his Trent Bridge home ground — will rejoin his international team-mates three days before the first match in Antigua on March 3.

Hales tweeted: “Antigua tomorrow. Can’t wait to get back amongst it!”

“Alex Hales arrives tomorrow evening local time,” the ECB confirmed. “He will continue his rehab with us until the medical and coaching teams deem he is fit enough to join the squad officially.”

England are due to play a three match ODI series against the West Indians, two games in Antigua and one in Barbados.

More from England

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketEngland

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
West Indies
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In England

Windies feel the heat ahead of England series

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 1, 2017


Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's British driver Lewis Hamilton drives at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the second day of the first week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays