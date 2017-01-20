Mobile
England fined for slow over rate in ODI defeat

Captain Morgan pleads guilty to slow play and accepts 20 per cent match fee fine

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: England have been fined for a slow over rate during the second One Day International against India in Cuttack, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the fine after Eoin Morgan’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

The hosts won the game by 15 runs after making 381-6 off 50 overs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Under ICC regulations, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

Accordingly, Morgan was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players received 10 per cent fines.

“Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said in a news release.

The third and final one-dayer will be played in Kolkata on Sunday.

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

