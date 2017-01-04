Dhoni steps down as captain of the Indian ODI, T20 teams

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dhoni steps down as captain of the Indian ODI, T20 teams

He will, however, be available for the selection for the One Day Trophy and T20I Trophy against England

Image Credit: PTI
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
 

Dubai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed the Indian cricket board that he wished to step down as the captain of the Indian cricket team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 International formats of the game.

He will, however, be available for the selection for the One Day Trophy and T20I Trophy against England and the same has been conveyed to the senior selection committee, which will meet on Thursday to select the team. This will see the coronation of Virat Kohli as the skipper in all formats of the game.

Rahul Johri, Chief Executive Officer of the BCCI said, "On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats. Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket."
 

More from Cricket

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricket

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
ms dhoni

Also In Cricket

Younis wants to bat on for Pakistan

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest