Dhoni steps down as captain of the Indian ODI, T20 teams

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dubai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed the Indian cricket board that he wished to step down as the captain of the Indian cricket team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 International formats of the game.

He will, however, be available for the selection for the One Day Trophy and T20I Trophy against England and the same has been conveyed to the senior selection committee, which will meet on Thursday to select the team. This will see the coronation of Virat Kohli as the skipper in all formats of the game.

Rahul Johri, Chief Executive Officer of the BCCI said, "On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats. Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket."

