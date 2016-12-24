Warner lays into pundits for criticising team

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Warner lays into pundits for criticising team

Australian vice-captain bats for Smith ahead of second Test

Image Credit: AFP
Australian team walk off the field after beating Pakistan in the first day-night Test match in Brisbane on December 19. The second Test begins tomorrow.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Australia vice-captain David Warner has found it “bizarre” that pundits and fans continue to criticise the team despite winning their last two test matches after a run of five losses.

Australia beat Pakistan by 39 runs in a thrilling finish in the first Test in Brisbane last week.

Misbah-ul-Haq’s side were dismissed for 450 on the final day at the Gabba, chasing a victory target of 490, having counter-attacked late on the fourth evening of the day-night test.

They were within sight of the world’s largest successful run chase when Mitchell Starc ended a 71-run ninth wicket stand between Asad Shafiq and Yasir Shah that effectively ended the game.

Critics, however, suggested that Australia captain Steve Smith was not ruthless enough when he failed to impose the follow on when Pakistan were skittled for 142 in their first innings, 287 runs short of Australia’s total.

His cautious field settings on day five, with Pakistan still needing 108 runs for victory with only two wickets in hand, were queried by former captains Michael Clarke and Mark Taylor and slammed as “ridiculous” by ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan.

“It’s bizarre people are mentioning things about the way he went about the game with his field placements, his bowling changes, the way he used Gazza (Nathan Lyon),” Warner told reporters ahead of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. “At the end of the day we did win the game. There would be a lot more talk if we didn’t.”

The victory was the second for a revamped side after selectors swung the axe following a run of five successive test losses and Warner dismissed any notion the visitors’ fifth-day performance had given them the momentum heading into the Test.

“Pakistan played very well,” Warner said. “They backed themselves and played their shots. They got into a fantastic position to win the game. But we know that test match cricket comes down to that last day, that last hour ... and that delivery from Starcy was right on the money.

“But if they can take confidence out of losing I don’t know. We won the game.” Warner did not give any hints as to the make-up of the side, with suggestions that all-rounder Hilton Cartwright could come into the team for batsman Nic Maddinson.

Cartwright could take some of the workload off the team’s pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Jackson Bird bowled 113 overs in Pakistan’s second innings.

Warner, however, was not concerned with their workload. “All the monitoring and workload is left to the experts and you have to respect their decision, they’re analysing all the data,” Warner added.

“If they think someone is going to break down, then it’s up to them.”

More from Australia

tags from this story

Michael Clarke
follow this tag on MGNMichael Clarke
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
David Warner
follow this tag on MGNDavid Warner
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGNMitchell Starc
Michael Vaughan
follow this tag on MGNMichael Vaughan
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Michael Clarke
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
David Warner
follow this tag on MGN
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGN
Michael Vaughan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Warner hands Aussies outside chance of victory

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees