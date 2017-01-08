Mobile
Warner braces up for Dubai camp

Aussie vice-captain wants team to pick up the cue from England

Gulf News
 

Brisbane: Australia vice-captain David Warner on Sunday said the team’s batsmen need to stand up against India and will have “no excuses” when they head to India in February.

He added Australia could take some heart from England’s recent series against the No. 1 Test side. The visitors would play four Tests in India, staring from February 23 in Pune.

The Aussies have won their past four Test matches, but will head to India next month having lost nine consecutive Tests in Asia.

They will face an Indian side which has been unbeaten in their past 19 Tests at home and recently completed a 4-0 series win over England, including two victories by an innings.

But Warner said the fact that England were able to show some fight with the bat during their recent series gave the Australians some confidence.

“We just saw the recent series with England, and to be brutally honest they played very well,” Warner told cricket.com.au on Sunday during a promotional shoot for the MILO Champ Band.

“They batted deep, they got big runs on the board. India just got bigger runs on the board. So, for us as a team to take some positives out of that ... the challenge is to try and bat longer periods.”

“We’re going to have to take 20 wickets to win the game, simple as that, and we’re going to have to adapt straight away. No excuses. Whether it’s batting or bowling and taking catches in the field, we’ve got to be on from ball one and have a plan B if plan A doesn’t work,” he added.

Australia will conduct a pre-tour training camp in Dubai as they seek to win their first series win in Asia since 2011. They will then play a warm-up match in Mumbai before the first Test in Pune.

“The preparation there is going to be fantastic,” Warner said.

“The wickets are going to be very similar to what we’ll face. We’re very grateful for that to happen. That’s the best way for us ... to get over there and get ready for India.”

