Wade to stand in for Smith as NZ tour skipper

Sydney: Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has assumed captaincy duties for the upcoming New Zealand tour after injury ruled out Steve Smith, with youngster Sam Heazlett called up as his replacement, Cricket Australia said Friday.

Smith’s deputy David Warner was already due to be rested for the three one-day games in New Zealand starting Monday.

Smith was fielding in the fifth One Day International against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday when he injured his left ankle, CA said.

“He came off the field and had his ankle strapped and was able to return to the field for the remainder of the match,” sports science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

“Following further assessment this morning we believe Steve has sustained a medial ligament injury to his ankle. He will return to Sydney today to undergo scans to confirm the diagnosis.

“Early indications suggest this will likely take seven to 10 days to recover, meaning Steve will be unable to (participate) in the Qantas Tour of New Zealand.”

Wade said he was surprised but “very excited” to be chosen as Australia’s 24th ODI captain by the national selection panel.

“With Steve Smith and David Warner absent it’s an opportunity for me to captain the side for three matches,” Wade said.

“But I’m not about to change too much and it’s a case of trying to continue the disciplines that have earned us success in the recent past.”

Heazlett, 21, is a left-handed batsman who has played for Brisbane Heat in this season’s Twenty20 Big Bash League.

Meanwhile, Pakistan One-day International captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 per cent of his match fee for the team’s slow over-rate in Thursday’s game against Australia, cricket’s world governing body (ICC) has said.

Pakistan were ruled to be two overs short of their target during the 57-run loss in the fifth and final match of the series in Adelaide, the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Friday.

It was the 31-year-old Azhar’s second slow over-rate offence in the last 12 months, leading to his suspension from Pakistan’s next 50-over match, currently scheduled against West Indies in April.

Azhar was also sanctioned during an ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on January 31 last year.