Starc rested for third ODI in Perth

Sydney: Fast bowler Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the third one-day international against Pakistan in Perth on Thursday, Cricket Australia said. Victorian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will replace the injured Marsh in One Day International squad for the ongoing series.

Australia’s leading strike bowler needs a rest while Marsh has been carrying a shoulder injury.

Starc will re-join the squad in Sydney for the fourth match in the five-leg series.

“Mitchell has had a very big six months and played a significant amount of cricket,” said interim national selector Trevor Hohns.

“We needed to find an opportunity to give him a break and with his schedule in the comings months we believe now is the appropriate time to give him a match off.”

Marsh has been managing his shoulder but can’t keep going any longer, said physiotherapist David Beakley.

“It is now at a point where he is unable to function at the level required.

“He now requires a period of rest and rehabilitation in order to return to full fitness,” Beakley said.

Marsh, aged 25, will miss the rest of the ODI series but was named in Australia’s 16-man squad to tour India next month and hopes to recover in time.

New batsman Chris Lynn has also been ruled out of the Perth match with an ongoing neck injury but hopes to be fit for the rest of the series.

Selectors added middle order batsman Peter Handscomb to the ODI squad while a replacement for Marsh will be announced in due course.

Stoinis has a single one-day international for Australia to his name, against England in 2015.

The 27-year-old will play Melbourne Stars’ Big Bash Twenty20 match against Brisbane Heat on Tuesday before he and leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has been released from the squad to play in the same match, join the one-day team in Perth on Wednesday.

The series is tied at 1-1 after Australia won the opener in Brisbane by 92 runs before Pakistan bounced back in Melbourne.