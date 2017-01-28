Scorchers win Australia’s Big Bash final

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Scorchers win Australia’s Big Bash final

Klinger stars in Perth’s nine-wicket win over Sydney

Gulf News
 

Perth: Michael Klinger smashed an unbeaten 71 off 49 balls to steer the Perth Scorchers to a crushing nine-wicket win over the Sydney Sixers in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League final in Perth on Saturday.

Klinger hammered five fours and five sixes in the Scorchers’ 144 for one to easily overhaul the Sixers’ 141 for nine with 25 balls to spare.

It was the Scorchers’ third title in six BBL seasons in another dominant campaign.

Englishman Ian Bell was at the wicket with Klinger when the winning runs were hit and remained 31 not out off 25 balls.

Sam Whiteman gave Justin Langer’s Scorchers a flying start with 41 off 21 balls with five fours and three sixes until he was stumped by Brad Haddin off Test off-spinner Nathan Lyon in the eighth over.

“Some times the risks come off. 140 can be a tricky target,” Klinger said.

“We just thought that we’ll come out here and take the game away. Whiteman was unbelievable in the first three-four overs, but our bowlers set this up for us.”

Pacemen Jhye Richardson and England import Tim Bresnan set up the crushing victory with three wickets each in the Sixers’ struggling innings.

Richardson took three for 30 and had a hand in a run-out, while Bresnan chipped in with three for 40.

Former Australia Test fast bowler Mitchell Johnson had another influential bowling spell with one for 13 off four overs after taking three for three in the semi-final win over the Melbourne Stars.

Johnson said he thoroughly enjoyed playing in the BBL but had no thoughts of breaking his retirement to play international T20 cricket.

“Pretty awesome. It brings back old memories. The last two games have been amazing,” Johnson said.

“You always think about coming out of retirement. Playing here, I had fun, but I don’t think I will play international cricket again.

“That’s done and dusted. I’m just enjoying playing here.”

Only Haddin with 38 off 25 balls and South African Johann Botha with 32 off 25 balls offered any resistance for the Sixers, who crumbled to 80 for six in the first 12 overs.

The Scorchers have now won the BBL title in 2013/14, 2014/15 and this season and lost in two other finals, while the Sixers, who were the inaugural season champions, have now lost in two other finals.

Cricket Australia said it will increase the number of games next season as it looks to capitalise on huge turnouts at matches.

The Big Bash League has drawn huge crowds across Australia over the past few weeks and CA said it plans to add another eight matches to the competition.

More than one million spectators attended matches this season, while the league has attracted an average television viewership of more than a million each night, CA said.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Mitchell Johnson
follow this tag on MGNMitchell Johnson

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Mitchell Johnson
follow this tag on MGN
big bash

Also In Australia

Aussies fall to NZ despite Stoinis heroics

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 30, 2017


Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads