Ricky Ponting predicts closest Ashes contest

Ex-Australia captain believes this year’s series will be far tighter than recent efforts

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Ricky Ponting believes this year’s Ashes series between Australia and England will be an evenly-contested affair, unlike some recent one-sided contests.

England won the last series between the two old rivals 3-2 on home soil in 2015, before which Australia (5-0 in 2013-14) and the English (3-0 and 3-1 in 2013 and 2010-11 respectively) prevailed with ease.

Australia are currently second in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings behind leaders India, with England fourth, and Ponting expects this closeness to be reflected in the five-Test clash.

“I think both teams could be in a really, really good position,” the former Australia captain told Gulf News in an exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi. “The Aussies have bred some youngsters over the last few months in [Matt] Renshaw and [Peter] Handscomb coming into the side, which has been good and we have guys like James Pattinson getting back to full fitness. Some of the injury concerns that we have around some of our fast bowlers, touch wood, they are a little better than they were a while ago.”

The 42-year-old former batsman, who retired in 2012, would not be drawn on a prediction about the winner of the series — given the unpredictability of the two sides’ meetings in recent years.

“It’s just got harder and harder to predict, hasn’t it?” he said, at this week’s Gary Player Invitational golf event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. “One thing you never used to see is one-sided contests like we’ve seen. Three-one in England last time and before 5-0 in Australia. If both teams play as well as they can, it shouldn’t be a one-sided affair. It should be two high-quality teams playing some great Ashes cricket.”

The Ashes series begins on November 23, with the fifth Test due to end on January 8, 2018.

