Lehmann in favour of doing away with tosses

Pune: Australia coach Darren Lehmann is in favour of doing away with the toss, and feels that flip of the coin won’t have any bearing on the result of the upcoming Test series in India.

Lehmann has already expressed his reservations about the toss and feels that a visiting side should be given the option of choosing whether to bat or bowl.

“We won four tosses last time we were here and lost 4-0,” Lehmann said of the defeats that kick-started a nine-Test losing streak in the subcontinent. “You’ve still got to play well if you win a toss,” he was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

“My views on the toss is that it should just go anyway, that’s the way I’ve always been. Whether you’re here or Australia, it doesn’t matter.”

The Australian coach said he is expecting friendly pitches to be prepared in the four-Test series, starting in Pune on Thursday.

“They produce good wickets, so looking forward to good five-day Test (pitches) that deteriorate over five days,” Lehmann said.