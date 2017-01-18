Handscomb to make one-day debut at Perth

Peter Handscomb

Sydney: Middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his limited overs debut for Australia against Pakistan in the third One-day International in Perth on Thursday.

Handscomb replaces the injured Mitchell Marsh after a highly successful introduction to Test cricket in which the 25-year-old scored two centuries and two fifties in his first four appearances in the recent series against South Africa and Pakistan.

“He’s done really well, he’s been outstanding. So good reward for a good summer,” Australian coach Darren Lehmann told reporters Wednesday.

“Obviously we want four quality batters going at the top so he’ll get his chance there.

“He played a one-day style innings for us in the Sydney Test, so he’s got all the shots and he’s quite innovative,” Lehmann said.

Fast bowler Billy Stanlake comes in for Mitchell Starc, who is being rested.

Chris Lynn, who missed Sunday’s loss because of a neck injury, will be out for the remainder of the five-match series which is tied at 1-1, Lehman said.

The 26-year-old Lynn has been troubled by a bulging disc in his neck for some time and was using medication to control the pain.

He made his one-day international debut in the first game of the series against Pakistan before being released to visit a specialist in Brisbane on Tuesday, where he was advised to rest for several weeks, Australia coach Darren Lehmann said.

“He’s been playing through a lot of pain even during the (Big Bash) and he’s got to the stage where he can’t function anymore,” Lehmann told reporters in Perth ahead of their third ODI against Pakistan.

“He’ll have a couple of weeks of no cricket ... he’s got to calm down the neck because it’s quite aggravated.

“He’ll start his rehab now and he won’t be doing too much strenuous stuff before he hopefully gets back for the Sri Lankan series.” Australia host Sri Lanka for three Twenty20 internationals in late February after travelling to New Zealand for the three return matches in the Chappell-Hadlee one-day series.

“Obviously we want four quality batters at the top so he’ll get his chance there.

“It’s bad luck for Chris Lynn ... the number four spot is there and Peter has done a really good job in the test matches so he gets a crack at it.” Rookie pace bowler Billy Stanlake will also replace Mitchell Starc for the game at the WACA, with the series locked at 1-1 after Pakistan won the second game in Melbourne on Sunday by six wickets.

— AFP