Cowan says Australia churning and burning young talent

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cowan says Australia churning and burning young talent

Former Test batsman bats for discarded Maddinson

Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Former Test batsman Ed Cowan has criticised Australia’s handling of discarded players after Nic Maddinson withdrew from domestic cricket in the wake of his omission from the national team.

Middle order batsman Maddinson will miss New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match against Queensland this week and remain unavailable for selection for “personal reasons”, Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW said in a joint statement.

The 25-year-old was one of a trio of young batsmen to debut for Australia over the home summer after selectors shook up the underperforming side during the South Africa test series.

While Queensland opener Matt Renshaw and Victoria top order batsman Peter Handscomb thrived at the top level, Maddinson struggled and was dropped after the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, having scored only 27 runs from his three matches.

Cowan, a New South Wales team mate of Maddinson, said Australia needed to do more to look after the mental health of young players tossed out of the top level.

“If they’re going to churn through players then Cricket Australia need to be aware that there’s going to be some burn and that they’re going to have to work extra hard on the welfare side to look after guys that they spit out the other side,” the 34-year-old told local reporters on Thursday.

“I don’t think the Australian test team manages any kind of exit very well to be honest.

“From my own personal experience it feels like you’re left at a train station, you look up and the train is five stops (gone) flying down the tracks.” Left-hander Cowan, who played 18 matches for Australia, speaks from experience, having been dumped after a single Test of the 2013 Ashes in England despite his decent form in the preceding series in India.

The 34-year-old has not been considered since.

“First and foremost it’s just pure disappointment,” Cowan said of being axed.

“I think for some guys it can be a relief because the spotlight of international cricket is very bright and very harsh and if you’re not playing well then sometimes you’re actually relieved that you can be taken back from that.

“Then it’s a question of time healing the wound and really wanting deep inside to get better and reclaim that place.

“That whole process doesn’t happen overnight. It can take a season, four weeks, sometimes two seasons.” Cowan said the hard-hitting Maddinson was in “good spirits” and backed the left-hander to reclaim his place in the test side.

“He’ll come back stronger when he chooses to really flick that switch of desire wanting to play and we’ll support him through that,” he said.

“He’s 25 years old. His best years are well and truly ahead of him ... (He’s a) prodigious talent and that time will come.” Australia play India in a four-test series starting February 23.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Great expectations for Smith’s Australia

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 8, 2017


Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer reacts in the finish area of the women's Super-G race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St. Moritz. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system