Australia likely to tour Bangladesh in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Australia likely to tour Bangladesh in 2017

Sutherland rates probability of two-Test series as ‘quite high’

Gulf News
 

Dhaka: Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland has said chances are high that the Aussies will visit Bangladesh for a two-Test series later this year unless new security issues crop up.

Steven Smith and his men were supposed to tour Bangladesh in October 2015. But the trip was postponed at the last moment over security concerns despite Dhaka promising highest possible security, reports bdnews24.com.

Citing the same reason, Australia also pulled out of the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh early last year.

“I think they’re quite high,” CA website quoted Sutherland as saying to ABC radio on Wednesday regarding the chances of Australia touring Bangladesh in 2017.

“[During] the England team’s Bangladesh tour... we saw very strong security around the team. We certainly get a great deal of confidence in the way the security measures were put in place by the Bangladesh government in conjunction with the cricket board over there.”

England’s month-long tour went smoothly over venues in Dhaka and Chittagong towards the end of last year. During the tour, Cricket Australia sent their head of security Sean Caroll to Bangladesh to observe the situation.

Sutherland said no dates had yet been fixed for the series.

“At the moment, I would be assuming that we would be playing two Tests over there. They’re tentative dates around August or September, I would think.”

Australia have not played a Test in Bangladesh since Ricky Ponting and his men toured the country in 2006.

Other than major tournaments, the two nations have played just two one-day series against each other in Darwin (2008) and Dhaka (2011) since then.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Ricky Ponting
follow this tag on MGNRicky Ponting
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Ricky Ponting
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cup

Also In Australia

Aussies pull out O’Keefe from Big Bash

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer