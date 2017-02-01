Australia gear up for India tour at ICC Academy

The Australian cricket team began preparations for the forthcoming series against India by training on turning wickets at ICC Academy in Dubai.

Dubai: Australia cricket team began their preparation for the oncoming series against India at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy with former India left-arm spinner Sridharan Sriram mentoring the Australian spinners.

The full squad is yet to arrive but skipper Steve Smith is here along with Mitchell Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Matthew Renshaw and Mitchell Swepson.

Sriram started shaping uncapped leg-spinner Mitch Swepson, who earned a maiden international call-up. Incidentally, Sreeram had worked with Australia’s spinners on previous occasions, including the last year’s tour of Sri Lanka and in the World Twenty20 in India in 2016. He was also appointed for the tour of Bangladesh which was later abandoned. Sreeram had been also working with the Australian Under-16 team in Dubai providing his expertise on sub-continental conditions.

Considering the turning wickets in India, Australia have strengthened their spin department with Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Agar and Swepson as well as spinning all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Swepson has been a consistent wicket-taker in Australia’s domestic cricket and was recently praised by legendary leg spinner Shane Warne.

UAE national team players were also at hand to train with the Australians. Speaking to Gulf News, UAE batsman Rameez Shehzad said: “It’s great to be training alongside the top Australian players.”

UAE pacer Mohammad Naveed bowled all-out at the nets.

Australians will be using different types of wickets at the ICC Academy, especially the spinning track, during their stay till February 13. Australia’s tall pacer Jackson Bird, who will spearhead the attack along with experienced pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, was seen loosening up with the physical trainer.

Australia will play four Tests against Virat Kohli’s men, with the first Test to kick off in Pune from February 23 to 27. The second Test will be held from March 4-8 and the third match in Ranchi from March 16-20. The final Test will be held in Dharamasala Stadium from March 25-29. The last time Australia toured India for a Test series in 2013, they were whitewashed 4-0.