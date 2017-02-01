Australia gear up for India tour at ICC Academy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Australia gear up for India tour at ICC Academy

Sriram mentoring spinners as UAE team rub shoulders with Smith & co

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
The Australian cricket team began preparations for the forthcoming series against India by training on turning wickets at ICC Academy in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Australia cricket team began their preparation for the oncoming series against India at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy with former India left-arm spinner Sridharan Sriram mentoring the Australian spinners.

The full squad is yet to arrive but skipper Steve Smith is here along with Mitchell Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Matthew Renshaw and Mitchell Swepson.

Sriram started shaping uncapped leg-spinner Mitch Swepson, who earned a maiden international call-up. Incidentally, Sreeram had worked with Australia’s spinners on previous occasions, including the last year’s tour of Sri Lanka and in the World Twenty20 in India in 2016. He was also appointed for the tour of Bangladesh which was later abandoned. Sreeram had been also working with the Australian Under-16 team in Dubai providing his expertise on sub-continental conditions.

Considering the turning wickets in India, Australia have strengthened their spin department with Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Agar and Swepson as well as spinning all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Swepson has been a consistent wicket-taker in Australia’s domestic cricket and was recently praised by legendary leg spinner Shane Warne.

UAE national team players were also at hand to train with the Australians. Speaking to Gulf News, UAE batsman Rameez Shehzad said: “It’s great to be training alongside the top Australian players.”

UAE pacer Mohammad Naveed bowled all-out at the nets.

Australians will be using different types of wickets at the ICC Academy, especially the spinning track, during their stay till February 13. Australia’s tall pacer Jackson Bird, who will spearhead the attack along with experienced pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, was seen loosening up with the physical trainer.

Australia will play four Tests against Virat Kohli’s men, with the first Test to kick off in Pune from February 23 to 27. The second Test will be held from March 4-8 and the third match in Ranchi from March 16-20. The final Test will be held in Dharamasala Stadium from March 25-29. The last time Australia toured India for a Test series in 2013, they were whitewashed 4-0.

More from Australia

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Shane Warne
follow this tag on MGNShane Warne
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Shane Warne
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Napier one-dayer called off

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 2, 2017


Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final first leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs FC Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah