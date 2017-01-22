Arthur flays lapses as Australia win series

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arthur flays lapses as Australia win series

Hosts ride high on back of Warner’s blazing 130

Image Credit: AFP
Australia’s David Warner defends a ball during the third ODI against Pakistan at the WACA in Perth yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Sydney: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur blasted his players after their blunders helped Australia secure their one-day series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, taking a 3-1 lead in the five match series.

Set an imposing 354 to win, Pakistan were never really in the hunt.

After Australia made 353 for six on the back of a David Warner century that was aided by appalling fielding from the tourists, Pakistan replied with 267 from 43.5 overs.

A frustrated Arthur was left lamenting another sloppy fielding effort marked by a number of dropped catches.

“We can’t compete with a side like Australia if we give their top five that many chances,” he said. “It’s unacceptable, those standards we set as a cricket team those standards haven’t been met. Is it skill level, attitude, or is it fatigue?”

Opener Sharjeel Khan, who dropped two catches in the Australian innings, whacked out 74 from just 47 balls, but once he fell to recalled leg-spinner Adam Zampa Pakistan’s fate was all but sealed.

Warner backed his form with the bat by doing what the Pakistanis couldn’t and hanging on to two excellent catches.

He was pleased to have the series wrapped up ahead of the final game in Adelaide on Thursday, saying the team “played fantastic”.

After Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss, the home side took advantage of a placid wicket and the hapless Pakistan fielding.

Warner top-scored with 130 but Pakistan did not help themselves, conceding a number of overthrows and dropped catches at crucial times.

He was dropped on 113 when Hasan Ali grassed a simple chance at mid-off from spinner Imad Wasim.

Smith scored 49 off 48 balls, but was let off at 10 when Sharjeel made a lazy one-handed attempt at gully from Junaid Khan’s bowling.

Sharjeel also dropped Travis Head when he was on 28, again to the chagrin of the luckless Junaid. Head went on to make 51.

And Hasan put down a difficult chance off Glenn Maxwell when he was on eight and the Australian ended on 78.

Despite his two dropped catches Hasan redeemed himself by taking five for 52, easily the best of the Pakistan bowlers.

Warner and Smith put on 120 for the second wicket to put Australia in a commanding position before Hasan removed both in the space of three balls to give the tourists a lift.

However, Head and Maxwell then cut loose to add 100 for the fourth wicket in 64 balls.

Pakistan recalled captain Azhar Ali after a hamstring injury at the expense of Asad Shafiq, while Australia recalled Mitchell Starc and spinner Zampa for James Faulkner and Billy Stanlake.

Zampa, controversially overlooked for the upcoming India tour, took his opportunity with 3-55 from his 10 overs.

 

Scorecard

Australia

U. Khawaja c Rizwan b Hasan 30

D. Warner c Rizwan b Hasan 130

S. Smith lbw Hasan 49

T. Head c Shoaib b Amir 51

G. Maxwell c Sharjeel b Hasan 78

M. Wade c Imad b Hasan 5

M. Starc not out 0

Extras (lb8, w2) 10

Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 353

Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Khawaja), 2-212 (Warner), 3-213 (Smith), 4-313 (Head), 5-339 (Wade), 6-353 (Maxwell)

Bowling: Hafeez 9-0-54-0, Amir, 10-0-75-1 Junaid 10-0-82-0 (1nb), Hasan 10-1-52-5 (1nb), Imad 9-0-69-0, Shoaib 2-0-13-0

Pakistan

Azhar Ali c Smith b Hazlewood 7

Sharjeel Khan c Warner b Zampa 74

Babar Azam c Hazlewood b Head 31

Mohammad Hafeez c sub (Faulkner) b Zampa 40

Shoaib Malik c Warner b Head 47

Umar Akmal c Cummins b Starc 11

Mohammad Rizwan lbw Zampa 10

Imad Wasim c Wade b Hazlewood 25

Mohammad Amir c Wade b Cummins 5

Hasan Ali not out 8

Junaid Khan b Hazlewood 0

Extras (lb5, w4) 9

Total (all out, 43.5 overs) 267

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Azhar), 2-88 (Babar), 3-119 (Sharjeel), 4-183 (Hafeez), 5-215 (Shoaib), 6-218 (Umar), 7-245 (Rizwan), 8-252 (Amir), 9-267 (Wasim), 10-267 (Junaid)

Bowling: Starc 7-0-42-1 (3w), Hazlewood 8.5-0-54-3, Cummins 8-0-45-1, Head 10-0-66-2, Zampa 10-0-55-3 (1w)

Toss: Australia

Australia won by 86 runs

Australia lead series 3-1

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Mick Martell (AUS)

Third umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

More from Australia

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGNMitchell Starc
James Faulkner
follow this tag on MGNJames Faulkner

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGN
James Faulkner
follow this tag on MGN
 

Scorecard

Read More

Also In Australia

Smith wants his main batsmen to do a Karun Nair

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 24, 2017


Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his Men's singles quarter-final match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs