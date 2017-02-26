Mobile
Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

The Dubai Crown Prince visited Eat The World DXB over the weekend and tucked into the luxurious Burg-Khalifa

Image Credit: Instagram
 

Dubai: One of the most intriguing meals at last weekend’s Eat The World DXB turned out to be the Burg-Khalifa, which also intrigued Dubai’s Crown Prince. 

The UK-based food truck operator The Roadery brought the most expensive street food to Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, and offered foodies the luxurious burger that was topped with a 24-carat gold leaf.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai was snapped taking a bite into the Dh230 burger, which contained five layers of Wagyu beef patties, seared duck foie gras, black truffled cheese, and saffron mayonnaise.

Organisers also took the time to thank Shaikh Hamdan for his support, as they posted up a photo on their Instagram account, with the caption: “H.H Sheikh Hamdan @faz3 visited @eattheworlddxb on our last day here at Burj Park! Sun's out.”

The Food Festival runs until March 11, 2017, and includes Dubai Restaurant Week and the Etisalat Beach Canteen.

Click here for the schedule on the Dubai Food Festival.

