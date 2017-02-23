A full guide on the Dubai Food Festival 2017

What is Dubai Food Festival 2017?

Dubai Food Festival is the only citywide food festival in the Middle East. The annual event celebrates Dubai’s growth as a gastronomic city. The festival offers a calendar of exciting food-related events and promotions, highlighting Dubai’s unique food scene.

The top events to look forward to this Dubai Food Festival are:

1. Etisalat Beach Canteen

2. Miele Dubai Restaurant Week

3. Taste of Dubai

4. Eat the World DXB

Dubai Food Festival 2017 will take place from February 23 to March 11 2017.

Etisalat Beach Canteen

What is the Beach Canteen?

A dining and entertainment beach hot spot where food trucks with a line-up that includes celebrity chefs, home-grown restaurant concepts and fantastic family-friendly activities. In addition to delicious food, expect amazing experiences including entertainment ranging from fitness classes, beach football and open mic nights to farmers’ markets, children’s play areas and beach cinema.

This years Al Islami’s kitchen demo stage will welcome international and local greats. With a full weekly programme Including cooking demos, fun cooking competitions and even masterclasses.

When is it?

Etisalat Beach Canteen is open from February 23 to March 11

It is open from 12pm to 10pm on Weekdays and from 10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday

Where is it?

Etisalat Beach Canteen at Sunset Beach behind Sunset Mall

What are the entrance fees?

Entrance is free

Parking

Parking is available, but it definitely will be a hassle, since spots are limited.

Tip: Park in Sunset Mall and walk for 2 minutes to get to the Beach Canteen.

Who can attend the event?

Etisalat Beach Canteen is a free community festival, suitable for all ages, and with no tickets or pre-registration required.

Activities

Fitness classes on the beach

Make sure you burn off everything you eat by taking part in the beach fitness classes. The Beach Canteen will offer a series of daily fitness classes throughout the 17 days, including workouts like high-intensity STRONG by Arwa TM, energetic Zumba, and mellow forms of yoga by the Art of Living.

Kids

Etisalat Beach Canteen is a special space for kids of all ages. Families will love to bring their children for a day out by the beach, where there’s no shortage of activities and food.

Beach Canteen Highlights:

Market Day

Every Saturday, Market Day takes place at the beach, where you can shop from the region’s emerging designers and artisans.

The Big Dig

The Big Dig is a family friendly activity featuring a fun treasure hunt on the beach where you can dig deep into the sand and win fantastic prizes.

Tuesday Talent

Every Tuesday Dubai’s best talent will be showcased, including dance acts to acrobats, the performances will blow you away!

Dubai Sky Carnival

Watch the sky turn into a colourful art masterpiece with the Dubai Sky Carnival bringing you a festival of kites down at the beach.

Art

Etisalat Beach Canteen will present open air paint sessions and art installations curated by Mont8.

Miele Dubai Restaurant Week

What is Miele Dubai Restaurant Week?

Dubai Restaurant Week is an annual citywide culinary celebration that offers an exclusive dining promotion at Dubai’s top fine dining restaurants. Miele Dubai Restaurant Week will see 15 of Dubai’s luxury restaurants offer an exclusive, limited edition three-course set menu, giving food-lovers a chance to enjoy fine dining for an exceptional price for a select time only.

When does Dubai Restaurant Week take place?

Dubai Restaurant Week begins on February 23 and ends on March 4, 2017 and Bookings are available for either a 7.30pm or a 9.30pm slot.

How much does it cost?

The limited edition three-course set menu cost Dh199 per person

Which restaurants are involved?

Al Nafoorah (Zaabeel Saray) Bread Street Kitchen Gaucho Marina Social Mayta by Jamie Pesque Namu Okku Pai Thai Pierchic Rang Mahal by Atul Kochhar Rhodes W1 Scape Restaurant and Bar Sea Fu Social by Heinz The Rib Room (Zabeel Saray)

How can you get a booking?

You have to visit Round Menu to choose the restaurant you want to dine at. You will also be able to tell which ones are fully booked or selling out quickly.

What’s on the menu?

All restaurants are offering an appetizer, main courses and dessert. Beverages are not included, so make sure you budget for that. You can look at the menus for each restaurant here

Taste of Dubai

What is the Taste of Dubai?

A dining and entertainment hot spot with a line-up that includes celebrity chefs, home-grown restaurant concepts and family-friendly activities. In addition to Dubai’s top restaurants offering delicious food, there will also be entertainment ranging from fitness classes, beach football and open mic nights to farmers’ markets, children’s play areas and beach cinema.

When is it?

Taste of Dubai is going on from March 9 to 11.

Where is it?

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Parking

There is ample parking all around media city, especially on weekends.

What are the entrance fees?

Entrance is Dh75 per person if you buy tickets online, Dh90 if you buy them at the door

Who can attend the event?

Taste of Dubai is a community event, suitable for all ages.

Participating Restaurants

21 restaurants are participating. These include:

1. Aubaine

2. Big Easy Bar & Grill

3. Burger & Lobster

4. Carluccios

5. Carnival by Tresind

6. Catch

7. Cook Hall

8. Cucina

9. Fratelli La Bufala

10. GRK Fresh Greek

11. J&G Steakhouse

12. Lucky Voice

13. Namu

14. Olea

15. Ramusake

16. Royal Orchid

17. Sonamu

18. Spice & Ice

19. Teatro

20. The Gramercy

21. Weslodge

This is Taste of Dubai’s 10 year anniversary, so expect a great line up of cooking demos, activities and sumptuous food.

Participating Chefs

Celebrity chefs include: Reza Mahammad, Luke Thomas, Gary Rhodes, Aldo Zilli, Eric Lanlard, Michel Roux Jr., Mohammad Orfali, Tarek Ibrahim, Jenny Morris and Joshua Stanzl.

Electrolux Chefs include: Tim Anderson, Paolo Pettenuzzo and Zahra Abdalla

Restaurant Chefs include: Daniel Ferreira, Jihun Maxime Kim, Darren Hall, Omar Omara and Mohamed Jamal Al Din.

Eat the World DXB

What is the Eat the World DXB?

A street food truck event, where 25 international street food stars participate. This year the food trucks are being flown in from the UK, the USA and Singapore. There will also be some UAE home grown street food trucks participating at the event.

When is it?

Taste of Dubai is going on from February 23 to 25. Thursday from 5pm to 11pm, Friday from 12pm to 11pm and Saturday from 12pm to 11pm

Where is it?

Burj Park, Downtown Dubai

Parking

Your best bet would be to park in Parking 2 of Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard. You could also park in Dubai Mall and walk over to Burj Park.

What are the entrance fees?

Ticket Prices are Dh40 in advance and Dh50 at the door. Children under 12 go free (must be accompanied by an adult).

Who can attend the event?

Eat the World DXB is a community event, suitable for all ages.

Participating Food Trucks

1. Churros Bros

2. Crabbie Shack

3. Donostia Social club

4. Made of Dough

5. BRITISH CREW - The Bell & Brisket

6. The Bell & Brisket

7. The Cheeky Italian

8. The Cheese Truck

9. The Crema Caravan

10. The Other Side

11. The Roadery

12. Bjorn Shen

13. Chef Shen Tan

14. Kerbside Gourmet

15. Makan Makan

16. Popiah

17. FrostBite IceCream

18. Raw Coffee Company

19. Tandem

20. Taqado Mexican Kitchen (UAE Luchadores)

21. Yumtingz

22. Endless Summer Sweets

23. La Cocina

24. Maxcel Hardy

25. Sabores del Sur

26. Sushi And Seoul

27. Syrena Johnson

28. The Peached Tortilla

For more information on all of the events, visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com