Zayed Heritage Festival visitor numbers top 850,000

Attendance expected to rise with various events being held until January 1

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: More than 850,000 people have already visited Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2016, the event’s organising committee revealed.

Events held as part of the festival will continue until January 1, 2017.

Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Emirates Equestrian Federation, member of the festival’s organising committee and its official spokesperson, said that the notable success of the festival’s current edition is thanks to the support and attention it receives from the UAE leadership.

Al Muhairi said that he expects the number of visitors to grow further because it coincides with the academic year’s first semester break.

